Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay recently chimed in on the ongoing debate of whether NFL and NBA players can make the switch to play the other sport. The debate was ignited by the Kelce brothers on their podcast, and ever since then, many have talked about it.

Los Angeles Clippers star player Paul George was asked by Jason Kelce to give his views on the topic, and George didn't shy away from claiming that NFL players can't make the switch.

Here's what George said on his podcast:

"I don't think a football player can cross over to the NBA. Our game is completely skilled. For me, I think for an NFL guy to be able to play in the league, they got to be a hell of a shooter, right? Because otherwise we're not going to guard you if you can't shoot. Like that athleticism, that strength, that means nothing if you can't shoot the ball in our league."

George even asserted that some NBA players can easily transition to the NFL. He gave an example of how a player like Russell Westbrook can simply play as a safety in football. In response to George's comments about the inability of NFL players to switch to the NBA, here's what Slay said:

"It’s some guys that can switch over…"

The Eagles cornerback certainly has trust in his NFL peers that they can make the switch and play in the NBA. Notably, we did see Myles Garrett and D.K. Metcalf dominating in the NBA's celebrity All-Star game, and we may see other NFL players trying their luck in the event in the future to show that they can hoop.

Jason Kelce disagreed with Darius Slay's opinion

Jason Kelce: Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles

Paul George isn't the only one who thinks NFL players can't play in the NBA, but Darius Slay's teammate Jason Kelce has been adamant from the start that football players can't play basketball at the highest level. However, Kelce responded to Slay and stated that his opinion was wrong about George's comments.

Here's what Kelce said:

"When I think about it.. it’s probably some guys that can but it’s more that can make it overseas than anything. Basketball rosters are too small to make it… But I do agree basketball guys can transfer over better cause we got more spots."

The debate will go on forever as both leagues' athletes will always think that they are superior to each other. It won't be a surprise if the same question is asked to multiple other players as well in the future.

