Eagles' Cooper DeJean makes feelings clear on Vic Fangio's potential retirement after Super Bowl

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean talked about the potential retirement of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio is coming off his first Super Bowl title in his four-decade NFL coaching career.

DeJean's pick-six proved pivotal in the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. DeJean intercepted Patrick Mahomes and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, helping build Philadelphia's 34-0 lead.

On the "Up & Adams" show, DeJean addressed growing speculation about Fangio's future. The 66-year-old coordinator had hinted at retirement during his May 2024 introductory press conference.

"We gotta get him back," DeJean said. "We can't, we can't let him off that easy. First year in Philly and getting a Super Bowl ring. I think he's got to come back, right? I mean the way, I mean just the way he coaches, the passion he has. I don't think, I don't think I could see him not still coaching. I think he's he's got a lot more left in him."

Fangio's defensive calling against the Chiefs was significant. The Eagles defense improved from 26th in yards allowed in 2023 to first in 2024. His decision to limit blitzing against Patrick Mahomes resulted in the Chiefs gaining only 54 yards on their first nine possessions.

Vic Fangio's journey with the Eagles

The veteran coordinator's impact extended beyond schemes and statistics. His ability to develop talent shone through players like linebacker Zack Baun, who evolved from special teams player to All-Pro under Fangio's guidance.

"He believed in me," Baun told NOLA.com after the Super Bowl. "He took a shot on me, a special teams guy. I don't know what he saw exactly, but I appreciate him and I love him a lot."

The sentiment contrasts Fangio's tumultuous stint as Miami's defensive coordinator in 2023. His departure from the Dolphins sparked public criticism, with receiver Tyreek Hill questioning his ability to "fit in with his players."

Fangio silenced doubters by molding the NFL's youngest defense into its most dominant unit. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised him after the Super Bowl.

"I think he cemented his legacy of being maybe the best defensive coordinator of all time last night," Sirianni said.

When Fangio joined Philadelphia last year, he reflected on his long journey.

"It's a good thrill to come back 40 years later and hopefully finish it out here."

While some fans view the Super Bowl victory as a perfect ending, Cooper DeJean's plea highlights the Eagles' desire to keep their defensive architect for another championship run.

