CJ Gardner-Johnson had a massive breakout year in 2022. After joining the Philadelphia Eagles via trade from the New Orleans Saints, he jointly led the league in interceptions and helped his new team reach Super Bowl LVII, where they lost 35-38 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But if he is to be believed, he did not have the best rapport with the city and its people.

On a recent Twitch livestream, Gardner-Johnson went on a shockingly brutal rant when asked what his best and worst aspects of Pennsylvania's largest city were: His response was not exactly welcoming:

"My least favorite thing ... is the people. They’re f**king obnoxious, I f*****g can’t stand the f******.”

"They're f**king obnoxious, I f**king can't stand the f**kers."

And the notoriously harsh Eagles fanbase responded in kind:

"CJ is a two-faced b*tch"

A brief overview of CJ Gardner-Johnson's social media outbursts this year

Despite his amazing talents on the gridiron, CJ Gardner-Johnson has been being notorious lately for being unable to keep his mouth shut over various topics. Recently, he shared his dissatisfaction at being given an 84 as his Madden NFL 24 rating (for comparison, the highest-rated safety is the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, at 95):

"Really Madden (three cry-laughing emojis)"

He is also not above disrespecting the New Orleans Saints, his first team. Back in 2020, the safety had a practice altercation with wide receiver Michael Thomas, who punched him. With the Lions set to visit the Saints in Week 13, Gardner-Johnson warned on Up & Adams:

“He knows what time it is. And I’m not gonna say nothing about that. He knows what time it is.

“Listen, he better not come out with that crazy stuff. Keep it on the field, keep it at that.”

— @CGJXXIII on going head-to-head against Michael Thomas



But the biggest feud this year so far to have involved CJ Gardner-Johnson pertains to a "best defensive back" conversation.

Last week, ESPN named the New York Jets' Sauce Gardner its no.2 cornerback in the league. New England Patriots legend Asante Samuel immediately alleged that the New York media market had carried Gardner to that ranking, a claim that Gardner-Johnson supported.

The two young cornerbacks had a heated exchange on Twitter Spaces, after which the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said:

Yeahh, @CGJXXIII just came out of nowhere hating on me, but he was just in my RP server gettin robbed (six tilted cry-laughing emojis) I think that’s why he mad

Gardner-Johnson's reply was this:

"Listen lil bra ion hate !!!! U got my number !!!"

