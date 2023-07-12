NFL
  • CJ Gardner-Johnson gets flamed by fans over Twitter brawl with Sauce Gardner - "His a** a natural hater"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 12, 2023 07:08 GMT
Top defensive backs CJ Gardner Johnson and Sauce Gardner are feuding on Twitter
A new defensive back rivalry is brewing in the NFL, and CJ Gardner-Johnson is at the forefront.

Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed a list of top active cornerbacks in the league, with Sauce Gardner second, only behind Denver Bronco Pat Surtain II. New England Patriots legend Asante Samuel took offense, claiming that the New York media market had been "carrying" Gardner's career, which led the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis to try to refute him.

Apparently, Gardner-Johnson caught wind of the feud and called out Gardner. Independent Twitter reporter MLFootball managed to record the argument:

It’s getting FIESTY in #NFL DB Twitter Spaces 🔥🥶 https://t.co/NrhhlJkewn

A good number of Twitterers were not truly impressed with the antics of the reigning interceptions co-leader:

"His ass a natural hater he hates on every thing n body (cry-laughing emoji) n**** wat have u did In yo career?"
His ass a natural hater he hates on every thing n body 😂 nigga wat have u did In yo career? twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…
@_MLFootball Better come with knowledge when talking about my DB 🗣🐐 @CGJXXIII
@_MLFootball CJGJ sound drunk lowkey
@_MLFootball Sauce clears. DROY for a reason🥱🥱
@_MLFootball Sauce is better at everything besides amount of picks. There’s starting to not even throw to Sauce’s side of the field.
@_MLFootball Is this really happening because Cj got robbed in a gta server or somthing?? 💀
@_MLFootball CJGJ is an idiot
@_MLFootball CJ just spewing bullshit
@_MLFootball Johnson is soft as shit bro😭
@_MLFootball I don’t want CJ doing this shit anymore. We don’t need that

CJ Gardner-Johnson's beliefs on Super Bowl loss

"Who is the best cornerback?" is not the only thing CJ Gardner-Johnson has had in mind on social media lately. He has also spoken up on the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat at Super Bowl LVII.

In the aftermath of that game, many of the team's defenders blamed their surprisingly tepid performance - zero sacks even when Patrick Mahomes was hobbling - on the turf of State Farm Stadium. The safety was among them, tweeting:

"Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working (suspicious emoji) explain that please"
Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

He also called for a do-over on natural grass (which Arrowhead, the venue of said game in Week 11, has):

"Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry (three blabbering emojis)"
Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️

CJ Gardner Johnson on leaving the Philadelphia Eagles for the Detroit Lions

Unfortunately, by the time the rematch rolls around, CJ Gardner-Johnson will not be on the field, as he joined the Detroit Lions after Super Bowl LVII. There, he will join a loaded cornerback unit bannered by the likes of Will Harris, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton.

Speaking on Up & Adams, he explained his move:

“I don’t think no front office, no matter where I’ve been at, understand the player. They see hair, lash out, going against players on the field, but it’s like you either got a passion about you or not passion about you. So, I think when you get to a spot, you give it your all, and then they just turn their back on you.”
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t hold back on why he is no longer an Eagle😳😳😳Via the @UpAndAdamsShow https://t.co/mkGVAX6lzm

Edited by Andre Castillo
Be the first one to comment
