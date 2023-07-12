A new defensive back rivalry is brewing in the NFL, and CJ Gardner-Johnson is at the forefront.

Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed a list of top active cornerbacks in the league, with Sauce Gardner second, only behind Denver Bronco Pat Surtain II. New England Patriots legend Asante Samuel took offense, claiming that the New York media market had been "carrying" Gardner's career, which led the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis to try to refute him.

Apparently, Gardner-Johnson caught wind of the feud and called out Gardner. Independent Twitter reporter MLFootball managed to record the argument:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A good number of Twitterers were not truly impressed with the antics of the reigning interceptions co-leader:

"His ass a natural hater he hates on every thing n body (cry-laughing emoji) n**** wat have u did In yo career?"

melly @1600melly nigga wat have u did In yo career? MLFootball @_MLFootball



🥶 It’s getting FIESTY in #NFL DB Twitter Spaces It’s getting FIESTY in #NFL DB Twitter Spaces 🔥🥶 https://t.co/NrhhlJkewn His ass a natural hater he hates on every thing n bodynigga wat have u did In yo career? twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… His ass a natural hater he hates on every thing n body 😂 nigga wat have u did In yo career? twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

𝑹𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒔𝒌𝒊✰ @Embiitch @CGJXXIII @_MLFootball Better come with knowledge when talking about my DB 🗣 @_MLFootball Better come with knowledge when talking about my DB 🗣🐐 @CGJXXIII

🇩🇴8️⃣Scott Anthony2️⃣4️⃣🇵🇷 @kxng_cardona @_MLFootball Sauce is better at everything besides amount of picks. There’s starting to not even throw to Sauce’s side of the field. @_MLFootball Sauce is better at everything besides amount of picks. There’s starting to not even throw to Sauce’s side of the field.

CJ Gardner-Johnson's beliefs on Super Bowl loss

"Who is the best cornerback?" is not the only thing CJ Gardner-Johnson has had in mind on social media lately. He has also spoken up on the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat at Super Bowl LVII.

In the aftermath of that game, many of the team's defenders blamed their surprisingly tepid performance - zero sacks even when Patrick Mahomes was hobbling - on the turf of State Farm Stadium. The safety was among them, tweeting:

"Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working (suspicious emoji) explain that please"

C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII explain that please MLFootball @_MLFootball







“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it.”



A legaue source… REPORT: The #NFL privately blamed the slipping and sliding in Super Bowl LVII on the players wearing the wrong cleats, per @ProFootballTalk “The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it.”A legaue source… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… REPORT: The #NFL privately blamed the slipping and sliding in Super Bowl LVII on the players wearing the wrong cleats, per @ProFootballTalk. 😳“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it.” A legaue source… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iraRMtRDUS Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t workingexplain that please twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

He also called for a do-over on natural grass (which Arrowhead, the venue of said game in Week 11, has):

"Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry (three blabbering emojis)"

C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️

CJ Gardner Johnson on leaving the Philadelphia Eagles for the Detroit Lions

Unfortunately, by the time the rematch rolls around, CJ Gardner-Johnson will not be on the field, as he joined the Detroit Lions after Super Bowl LVII. There, he will join a loaded cornerback unit bannered by the likes of Will Harris, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton.

Speaking on Up & Adams, he explained his move:

“I don’t think no front office, no matter where I’ve been at, understand the player. They see hair, lash out, going against players on the field, but it’s like you either got a passion about you or not passion about you. So, I think when you get to a spot, you give it your all, and then they just turn their back on you.”

MLFootball @_MLFootball







Via the C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t hold back on why he is no longer an EagleVia the @UpAndAdamsShow C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t hold back on why he is no longer an Eagle😳😳😳Via the @UpAndAdamsShow https://t.co/mkGVAX6lzm

s

Poll : 0 votes