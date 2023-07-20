C.J. Gardner-Johnson was honest in admitting his least favorite thing in Philadelphia. Here’s a hint: it’s not the cheesesteaks or any tourist attraction.

Instead, he said while streaming a video game:

"My least favorite thing is the people. They're f*cking obnoxious. F*cking, I can't stand the f*ckers."

He shared his thought after someone paid five dollars to ask a related question. It didn’t take long before Gardner-Johnson gave his answer. This statement will not endear him to sports fans in the city, especially those who devotedly support the Philadelphia Eagles.

After three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick were dealt to the Eagles. In return, the Saints got fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft.

The former Florida Gator had 67 tackles, eight pass deflections, and six interceptions in his lone season with the Eagles. He also had four tackles in Super Bowl LVII, which the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will play the 2023 NFL season with the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Is C.J. Gardner-Johnson accurate about his observation?

Philadelphia sports fans are notorious for their negative behavior. An NFL Films video once witting claimed that Philly sports fans learn to boo before they know to talk.

There’s even an infamous 1968 incident wherein sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love booed Santa Claus and threw snowballs at him. A 2011 ESPN article revealed that Frank Olivo, who portrayed Santa Claus, got hit by at least 100 snowballs that day.

At that point, the Eagles had a 2-11 record and were playing a Minnesota Vikings squad that eventually made that year’s playoffs.

However, it’s not that the people of Philadelphia hate Christmas. Instead, it’s a way to express frustration over the terrible job coach Joe Kuharich had done with the Eagles.

While the Eagles lost to the Vikings, it was not enough to get the top overall pick in the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft. It cost them O.J. Simpson, who went to the Buffalo Bills. Philadelphia selected Leroy Keyes with the third overall pick, but he was out of the league after five seasons.

Meanwhile, former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed that the Philadelphia sports media can also be challenging to handle.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has endeared himself to Philadelphia sports fans mainly because of his on-field contributions as a part of the Eagles’ secondary. But after this statement, it’s hard to envision them liking him now.

Eagles fans can’t wait for him to return to their home turf. When that happens, expect loud boos for the former fourth-round pick and 2022 interceptions co-leader.

