Well, the franchise tag deadline has come and gone with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs not agreeing to long-term deals with their teams. With both set to play on the $10 million franchise tag next season, many feel their contract situations aren't over.

Both clearly do not want to play under the tag for the upcoming season, so it remains to be seen if both will even sign their tags with the thought that they might not play at all in the 2023 season.

Now, that will likely not happen, but former star running back O.J. Simpson has issued a warning to the New York Giants that they won't win next season with Saquon Barkley.

Simpson said via his Twitter account:

“Gonna play for $10 million and, you know, for us out here on the street, that's a lot of money. But when you have to compare that to what their teammates are making, yeah, and in Saquon’s case, his quarterback, Daniel Jones, who, over the last three or four years have started more games each season than touchdowns that he's thrown.

"Saquon was the MVP of the team and we know we know most of you can't name one of their wide receivers. We know they will not win without Saquon, having a good healthy season.”

Will Saquon Barkley play next season?

NFC wild-card playoffs: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seeing Saquon Barkley play this season will surely be the hope for all Giants fans, as he has shown himself to be a critical part of the New York offense. While he has an injury history that might have made the Giants think twice before offering him a long-term deal, there can be no mistaking how important he is to the team.

Coming off a season in which he rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards along with 10 touchdowns as well as 338 yards on 57 catches, many thought it was a no-brainer to sign him to a long-term deal.

However, the running back market has diminished in value in a spectacular way, so Barkley may just have to play on the tag for the upcoming season.

Saquon can't be fined for missing training camp, per ESPN, but can be if he missed games during the season.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, this Saquon Barkley contract situation doesn't look like it is ending anytime soon.

