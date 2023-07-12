NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley’s future with New York Giants in jeopardy after RB’s pivotal decision

Saquon Barkley still does not have a contract with the New York Giants. He declined to sign the franchise tag and has reportedly turned down an offer from the team. As the offseason progresses into training camp and the preseason, there's no clear path forward.

Per Dianna Russini, Barkley could sit out if this continues. It's rare for a situation to be drawn out that long with no resolution, but it has happened before. The Giants star could be the next to go down that road.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I'm told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants.

Russini said:

"Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants."

Barkley has maintained that he has no desire to sign the franchise tag. He knows his value to the team and believes that the injury risk is not worth what is effectively a market value deal for a single year.

If he did sign the tag, he would just be in the same situation next year. With running backs' value going down every year, Barkley doesn't want to have to endure this situation again for a very long time.

Saquon Barkley trying to change running backs' current circumstance

Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and other star running backs have had trouble getting second contracts or finding new homes. Saquon Barkley helped lead the Giants to the playoffs last season and is hoping to reverse the troubling trend for rushers in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley is looking for a new deal

Modern thinking says that running backs are only as good as the offensive line in front of them. With few exceptions, NFL teams are not paying running backs since their production can, theoretically, be replaced for cheap.

The money they save, which the Giants may be trying to do as well, can be spent on that offensive line to improve the run game and the passing game at the same time.

Credit is due to Barkley who appears dead set on changing that mindset and even holding out of the week one game if necessary.

