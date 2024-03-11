Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts created quite a stir last week when he was snapped in a picture with a clean-shaven face. For NFL and Eagles followers, this was quite the development, as Hurts has always had a goatee ever since he was drafted into the NFL.

However, it didn't take long for Jalen Hurts to grow his goatee back as he was seen at the Oscars afterparty with his now-famous goatee.

Naturally, fans gave their thoughts on the return of the goatee after the clean shave look that simply didn't look right on him.

One fan commented on the picture and was happy for the crisis to be averted.

"Whew…..Crisis Averted."

It appears that Eagles fans are happy that their star quarterback has got back to his "normal look," heaving a collective sigh of relief.

Eagles get new RB for Jalen Hurts in free agency

As the legal tampering period has opened ahead of free agency, the Eagles have wasted no time in getting Jalen Hurts a serious weapon. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the newest RB in Philadelphia after the Eagles agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with him.

It is a superb piece of business for the Eagles as Jalen Hurts gets one of the best running backs in football behind him.

As Philadelphia looks to rebound after its poor second half of the season last year, general manager Howie Roseman has wasted little time getting his team some more firepower.

With the Eagles known for being big spenders in free agency, we can't imagine that Barkley will be the only move the franchise makes. Considering it's only Day 1, there is plenty of time to work out other moves.