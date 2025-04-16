Quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl title in February and now he was awarded another bigger honor. Hurts was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Ad

The announcement was shared by the Philadelphia Eagles on their official social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't waste any time sharing their excitement with the Super Bowl MVP. Some referred to Hurts as 'inspiring' and others expressed how excited they were to have someone of that stature as the quarterback of their favorite team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He is truly inspiring," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued to reshare and comment their feelings on X of how excited they were for the Eagles quarterback's success both on and off the field.

"THATS WHY HES THE GOAT. SO INSPIRATIONAL MAN," one fan said.

"Incredible year for Hurts," another fan said,

The 26-year-old quarterback led the Eagles to a 12-3 record in the 2024 NFL regular season. Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, the Eagles had a dominant performance in the big game and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Ad

"So grateful to have a front row seat to watch this young man's amazingly rich skill set--off and on the field. He is the best of us," one fan said.

"that’s my QB!" another fan said.

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter commended Jalen Hurts' resilience and determination

In the annual TIME Magazine 100 Most Influential publication, there was an excerpt from Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees Captain, spoke about Jalen Hurts overcoming adversity dating back to his days at Alabama. Jeter then continued by talking about how Hurts dealt with the loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Ad

“I admire how great athletes deal with both success and failure. What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen."

Ad

Derek Jeter's comments in the TIME Magazine article continue as he spoke about Jalen Hurts continuing to embrace challenges to win his first Super Bowl title.

"This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again. This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale.

Ad

"Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”

Expand Tweet

Not only did Jalen Hurts win the Super Bowl, he was also crowned "Most Valuable Player" for his efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More