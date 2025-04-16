Quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl title in February and now he was awarded another bigger honor. Hurts was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025.
The announcement was shared by the Philadelphia Eagles on their official social media platforms.
Fans didn't waste any time sharing their excitement with the Super Bowl MVP. Some referred to Hurts as 'inspiring' and others expressed how excited they were to have someone of that stature as the quarterback of their favorite team.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He is truly inspiring," a fan said.
Fans continued to reshare and comment their feelings on X of how excited they were for the Eagles quarterback's success both on and off the field.
"THATS WHY HES THE GOAT. SO INSPIRATIONAL MAN," one fan said.
"Incredible year for Hurts," another fan said,
The 26-year-old quarterback led the Eagles to a 12-3 record in the 2024 NFL regular season. Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, the Eagles had a dominant performance in the big game and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
"So grateful to have a front row seat to watch this young man's amazingly rich skill set--off and on the field. He is the best of us," one fan said.
"that’s my QB!" another fan said.
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter commended Jalen Hurts' resilience and determination
In the annual TIME Magazine 100 Most Influential publication, there was an excerpt from Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The former New York Yankees Captain, spoke about Jalen Hurts overcoming adversity dating back to his days at Alabama. Jeter then continued by talking about how Hurts dealt with the loss in Super Bowl LVII.
“I admire how great athletes deal with both success and failure. What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen."
Derek Jeter's comments in the TIME Magazine article continue as he spoke about Jalen Hurts continuing to embrace challenges to win his first Super Bowl title.
"This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again. This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale.
"Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”
Not only did Jalen Hurts win the Super Bowl, he was also crowned "Most Valuable Player" for his efforts.
Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.