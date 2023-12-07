The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle in a monster clash on Sunday Night Football with John Husseyy being named the head referee. The division and potentially the NFC's top seed are at stake given how the San Francisco 49ers go against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles are coming off a beatdown at the hands of the 49ers, 42-19, while the Cowboys just got past the Seahawks in a shootout, 41-35 at AT&T Stadium. So both have different form lines heading into this one.

But the Eagles might have just gotten a little (unknowingly) help from the NFL.

Eagles fans jump for joy over John Hussey appointment for Cowboys game

What is odd is that in games that Hussey has been the referee, the Eagles are 7-0 and that includes last year's NFC Championship game, along with the Eagles having just six penalties in those games per Eagles Nation on X.

For one fan, the NFL is making it right after last week's game against the 49ers.

"Making it right after last weeks debacle."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Hussey being named head referee.

So it is likely just a coincidence and nothing else, but it is certainly interesting and now the Eagles and Cowboys game has an extra layer of spiciness to it.

Cowboys and Eagles game to be a heavyweight clash

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

With so much on the line, we imagine that the NFL wanted to have its best referees on the field for it, and that means John Hussey got the call-up. There have been some who think that it doesn't smell right after seeing Eagles Nation's stats, but it is likey a coincidence more than anything.

The Cowboys need a win to overtake the Eagles in the division, and Philadelphia needs a win to restore some of their pride and show the world that last week's horror loss to the 49ers was a simple blip on the radar.

In truth, both fan bases hope that John Hussey and his refereeing crew don't have an impact on the game and that they let both teams play. Call what needs to be called, but don't let the small, touchy penalties ruin the game.

It will be a brutal contest on Sunday Night Football and while some Eagles fans think they have the edge with John Hussey refereeing, we simply hope that the referees don't insert themselves into the game.