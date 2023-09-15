Brian Johnson took over as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator after the Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as head coach. Johnson joined the team as a quarterbacks coach in 2021, putting him at work with Jalen Hurts.

Unfortunately, his first game as a play-caller on offense didn’t start well. Johnson’s decisions received boos from the passionate Philadelphia crowd. However, the criticism wasn’t limited to the fans at Lincoln Financial Field because the football world is taking note online.

Brian Johnson is getting failing marks for his early play-calling

The Eagles struggled on offense after their first drive ended with a Jake Elliott field goal. Their second drive was a three-and-out wherein Jalen Hurts scrambled on third down. Their succeeding drive ended with an interception by safety Theo Jackson.

Football fans are disgusted with Johnson’s decision, leading to one Twitter user commenting:

“Hey Brian Johnson can you figure it the f**k out, this play calling is f***ing embarrassing!”

Another one said:

“I think Sirianni should take play calling from Brian Johnson. Which is a concern. Because I he had to give it up to Shane Steichen”

Here are other reactions to Johnson’s problematic play-calling by Brian Johnson in their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the early struggles, the Philadelphia Eagles stuck to their power running scheme. They dialed 13 rushing plays featuring D’Andre Swift and Boston Scott in their succeeding drive. The 16-play drive ended with a Hurts quarterback sneak touchdown.

The floodgates opened for the Eagles from that moment. Elliott converted a 61-yard field goal to stretch their lead to six, 13-7. Philadelphia then scored two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

Brian Johnson understands Jalen Hurts’ mindset

Johnson knows what Hurts is thinking in-game because he was a quarterback during his playing days. He was coached by Hurts’ father, Averion, in high school. Therefore, he has known the younger Hurts since he was a child.

He also tried to recruit Hurts at Mississippi State. Instead, he went with Nick Saban to the University of Alabama. Johnson had another chance to recruit Hurts when he became a graduate transfer. But instead of joining him with the Florida Gators, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

Johnson did not mention that he knew Hurts when he was interviewed for the Eagles quarterbacks coach role. When he got the job, he surprised Jalen Hurts about the good news through a phone call. Johnson’s guidance has helped Hurts earn a five-year, $255 million contract extension.