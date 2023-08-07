Micah Parsons' personality is growing up in stature among NFL fans just like he's becoming more and more popular due to his talent. The Dallas Cowboys defender often speaks his mind, not really bothering who's gonna be affected or what people think about his jokes.

But things can unravel quickly on the internet, and unfortunately for him, the meme was ready to go as soon as he told GQ Magazine that he plans to disappear and go to Africa one day, especially with Eagles fans being one of the meanest fan bases there is:

I’ve been telling my friends that one day I’m gonna disappear, and you’ll see me in Africa. I’m big on disappearing. I just want to experience the culture the best I can, really. Don’t think about it, just wake up and say, This is what I’m gonna do today."

How many times has Micah Parsons sacked an Eagles quarterback?

It might be surprising to a lot of people, but Parsons has only netted half a sack during three games against his biggest division rival.

Most of it can be explained by his individual matchup with Lane Johnson, who's been one of the best tackles in the league for over a decade and will be a surefire Hall of Famer once he decides to retire. When elite competition faces elite competition, the results can go either way, and Johnson is holding the advantage on this one.

He was rested for the Week 18 game of the 2021 season against the Eagles, who also rested Johnson that night. Both teams were already qualified for the playoffs and there was nothing to play for in the final regular season game.

Why is Micah Parsons a superstar?

He was a hybrid linebacker and EDGE for the past two seasons, but as he's becoming a full pass rusher for the Cowboys, he's going to have more opportunities to make an impact in games.

The 23-year-old plays at a different speed. He's always one step ahead of his opponents and holds potential to win awards like the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and become the biggest star for the Cowboys. He's really one of a kind and there are no limits for him.