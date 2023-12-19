Brian Johnson took over as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator after the Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as head coach. He has done well initially, as Philadelphia won ten of their first 11 games. During that stretch, they went below 20 points only once (Week 6 loss to the New York Jets).

However, the excellent start has become a nightmare as the Eagles have lost three straight games, including their Week 15 Monday Night Football game versus the Seattle Seahawks. Worst yet, their offense averaged only 16.3 points in those losses. These results have Eagles fans calling for Johnson’s ouster.

Eagles’ offensive struggles have fans wanting to replace Brian Johnson

While the Philadelphia Eagles held a 10-3 halftime lead, they only generated seven second-half points, courtesy of a one-yard Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown. Since then, the Seattle Seahawks defense has shut them down in the final 19:43 of play.

That futility had one Eagles fan posting on X, formerly Twitter:

“Brian Johnson has zero clock management skills”

Another football fanatic gave his two cents by commenting:

“This Eagles offense is horrendous. All that talent wasted. Coaching is the biggest problem for the Eagles. Fire Brian Johnson.”

Here are other comments on Johnson after the Eagles lost to the Seahawks, 20-17:

Johnson’s play-calling led the Eagles offense to two interceptions and a punt in their final three drives. He called for an end zone shot to Quez Watkins on first down with 8:15 left in regulation. But Julian Love made his first interception to maintain a four-point difference.

Milking more of the clock could have given them points with less time left for the Seahawks to work with. Instead, they had to cover a massive chunk of the field after Seattle scored a touchdown on a 29-yard Jaxon Smith-Njigba reception.

Jalen Hurts desperation throw to A.J. Brown turned into Love’s second pick, ending Seattle’s four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Eagles gained more yards (391-297) and converted more third downs (9-6) than the Seahawks. However, they couldn't capitalize on those opportunities.

Brian Johnson’s coaching journey

Johnson joined the Eagles as quarterbacks coach in 2021 after three seasons with the Florida Gators. He coached Emory Jones, Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Anthony Richardson during his time at Gainesville.

After playing for the Utah Utes and the United Football League’s New York Sentinels, Brian Johnson returned to his alma mater as quarterbacks coach in 2010. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after two years.

In 2014, Johnson also became the coach of Dak Prescott and the other Mississippi State quarterbacks. He transferred to the Houston Cougars after three seasons with the Bulldogs. Houston was Johnson’s last stop before coaching for Florida.