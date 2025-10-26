  • home icon
  "Eagles getting screwed by the refs again": NFL fans react as officials blow whistle during Eagles' FG attempt

"Eagles getting screwed by the refs again": NFL fans react as officials blow whistle during Eagles' FG attempt

By Nishant
Published Oct 26, 2025
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

Fans expressed frustration over a controversial field goal attempt during the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game on Sunday.

At 6:10 in the first quarter, a whistle was heard just before the Eagles' kicker initiated the attempt. It led many to believe the play should have been stopped and replayed. Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni was disappointed with the officiating, as the down was not replayed.

The decision sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the clip of the goal attempt on X.

Fans shared their reactions.

"Eagles getting screwed by the refs again," a fan commented.
"Shocker," one fan wrote.
"That was crazy," another fan commented.
"???u can clearly hear the whistle…why Philadelphia didn’t have to run another play?" a fan said.
"inerverated whistle eagles should have replayed down football 101," one fan tweeted.

With the game tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts ran a fourth-and-1 "tush push" play deep in Giants territory. Hurts appeared to gain the first down but fumbled the ball after contacting a defender. A video showed Hurts pushing the football past the marker before the fumble, but officials already blew the whistle and ruled the play dead.

Social media erupted, with fans frustrated with the officiating. Fox commentators Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady also criticized the early whistle and agreed it should have been New York’s possession.

Cam Skattebo suffers leg injury in Eagles vs. Giants game

Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a leg injury in the second quarter after a hit from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. Skattebo was attempting a catch over the middle when Baun tackled him. It caused immediate concern from players of both teams. Trainers rushed onto the field and Skattebo was carted off at Lincoln Financial Field.

He is enjoying a strong start to the season, including New York's only touchdown on Sunday, which was an 18-yard reception from Jaxson Dart. Through the first quarter and early second quarter, he recorded three carries for 12 yards. Tyrone Tracy is expected to take over Skattebo’s backfield role. The severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
