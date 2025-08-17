Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets honest about his "surprising move" that landed AJ Brown

The AJ Brown trade to the Philadelphia Eagles was a surprise when the NFC East franchise traded a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Tennessee Titans. The trade didn't come easy as the Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed behind-the-scenes maneuver to land Brown.In his recent appearance on &quot;Bussin' With The Boys,&quot; Roseman revealed that AJ Brown's trade was kept secret due to contract negotiations behind the scenes.“At the time, we had to make sure a deal was in place,” Roseman recalled. “If we couldn’t get a contract done, we couldn’t pull the trigger. I wasn’t about to trade a one and a three for one year of a player.”Roseman worked behind closed doors and finalized a four-year, $100 million contract as the Eagles picked Jordan Davis at No.13 in the 2022 NFL Draft.“The deal was done, and I turned to Jeffrey [Lurie] and Nick [Sirianni] and said, ‘We’re gonna surprise our room when we’re on the clock. They don’t know anything about it.’ When we get ready to pick, I’m just gonna say, ‘Hey guys, we’re picking A.J. Brown.’ And they’re all gonna look at me, like, ‘What the f—’s going on?’”The move paid dividends since the Eagles secured AJ Brown, now a three-time All-Pro. He has helped the Eagles reach two Super Bowls in three seasons.NFL insider drops shocking trade prediction on AJ Brown by 2027ESPN insider Seth Walder gave an intriguing projection on AJ Brown. The analyst presented a '2025 NFL Future Power Rankings,' predicting that the 28-year-old receiver would have a new NFL home before the 2027 season.Brown has continued to deliver for Nick Sirianni since he landed in Philadelphia. Nonetheless, Walder predicts that Roseman would look to convert Brown into a draft asset before his skill set declines.“Brown will be coming off two more seasons of exceptional play and will be considered a major asset for the win-now team that acquires him—but Roseman will decide to move on,” Walder explained.Walder also forecasted a similar shakeup in Arizona, suggesting the Cardinals could trade quarterback Kyler Murray before 2027 rather than negotiating a contract extension.Also read: “Never trade with Howie Roseman” - NFL analyst rips Raiders for trading young CB Jakorian Bennett to Eagles in surprise deal