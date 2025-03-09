"Howie Roseman would trade away Jalen Hurts" - NFL analyst claims Eagles would ship $255,000,000 QB under one condition

Jalen Hurts has solidified himself as the face of the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win Super Bowl LIX and being adjudged the game's MVP. But per Danny Parkins, not even such a performance will prevent the organization from ditching him and his $255-million contract should an obscenely lucrative trade offer manifest.

Speaking on Friday's episode of Breakfast Ball, the FS1 insider said:

"Howie Roseman, if the trade was offered tomorrow, Josh Allen for Jalen Hurts, he would trade away Jalen Hurts. It's 11 on 11. There's 53 guys on a roster. It's about the supporting cast."

He continued:

"Wins and passing talent are not necessarily always connected. The Bengals would not trade Joe Burrow for Jalen Hurts. The Bills would not trade Josh Allen for Jalen Hurts, but those guys individually might trade their careers for Jalen Hurts' because of the winning. Those two things are different. Darius Slay is 100% correct."

The two-time Pro Bowler completed just 248 attempts for 2,903 yards (both career lows as the primary starter) and eighteen touchdowns in the 2024 season. However, he was very efficient, being intercepted only five times (a career-best as the primary starter) and posting a career-high passer rating of 103.7.

Forner QB agrees with Darius Slay's assessment of Jalen Hurts not being elite

Speaking of Darius Slay, Chase Daniel is another person who agrees with the recently released cornerback's claim that Jalen Hurts is not elite. The quarterback-turned-sportscaster said on Friday's episode of SPEAK the one reason why he could not see the Eagles's leader joining the same group as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson:

"There's been plenty of non-elite quarterbacks to win Super Bowls. Just because you win a Super Bowl or a Super Bowl MVP does not necessarily make you elite in the play of quarterback throughout the National Football League."

He continued:

"Do you have elite levels of talent? Yeah, of course. [Hurts has] won a Super Bowl, but I would say that most would be like, 'They didn't only win the Super Bowl because of Jalen Hurts.' …For me, elite quarterbacks are, if you need to win the game, this guy can put your team on the back of him."

The new league year will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 12.

