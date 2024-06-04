  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Eagles HC Nick Sirianni throws jab at Giants fans for chirping at him - "We got your best player"

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni throws jab at Giants fans for chirping at him - "We got your best player"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 04, 2024 20:55 GMT
The Eagles spent a lot of money in Saquon Barkley
The Eagles spent a lot of money in Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Saquon Barkley back in March, in what was one of the strangest moves of the entire offseason. Barkley played college football at Penn State, but not only did he develop a relationship with the Giants fans, he also signed with a team that's known for its lack of resources applied to the running back position.

It apparently doesn't matter one bit to head coach Nick Sirianni, who loves Barkley and has been adamant about this since the minicamps started. When asked about Giants fans being around the Eagles' minicamp and interacting with Sirianni, he made it clear that his jab included mentioning Barkley:

"You know, sometimes you see Giants fans around here, being so close and they give me a good like 'Hey, go Giants!' and I'd typically let it go. But if the guy gets me good enough, I usually say 'we got your best player."
also-read-trending Trending

Did the Eagles make a mistake by signing Saquon Barkley?

Unlike what was seen in 2023, a running back did well in the most recent free agency: Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million ($12.5M average) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What's impressive about this deal is that $26 million is guaranteed, practically ensuring that the player won't be cut before the end of the 2025 season. That's a move that's not typical of Howie Roseman, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, since he has always opted for cheap names or rookies from lower rounds and avoided spending capital on veterans in the role.

Barkley was 22nd among 24 qualified running backs in the league the previous year. In 2022, he was eighth, but even so, due to a performance built in the first half of the year - his performances dropped a lot after that. After the 202 bye week, the running back played 22 games and only amassed over 100 rushing yards in two of them.

A release before the end of the 2025 season is impossible, since Barkley would leave at least $14 million in dead money on the payroll and wouldn't open up any cap space. So Philadelphia is banking on at least two years of production from the player.

Risky, to say the least.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी