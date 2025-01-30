Eagles icon Jason Kelce makes feelings crystal clear on Jalen Hurts being undervalued after making second Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the team are Super Bowl-bound once again!

After making the Super Bowl two seasons ago and falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by a close score of 38-35, Philly will get their chance at redemption.

With Hurts reaching his second Super Bowl in a three-year span, former Eagles and Super Bowl-winning center Jason Kelce thinks Hurts isn't getting the respect he deserves.

Kelce joined SportsRadio 94WIP this week and spoke about Hurts' dual-threat ability that makes teammates around him better. He also thinks running back Saquon Barkley wouldn't have the success he's been having without good QB play from Hurts as well as the good offensive line that the Eagles possess.

Kelce said:

"I think Jalen never gets enough credit for a lot of the things he does for this offense. And I don't think Saquon Barkley would have the season he had without having Jalen Hurts as a quarterback, and that's a reality of it, and he never gets credit for that a little bit.

"But all of that goes to the offensive line in Saquon. The reality is, his threat as a runner, his threat as an RPO person, all of that stuff opens up so many other things."

Kelce continued:

"And then, you know, he throws the talented receiver s... I mean, what Josh Allen has done this year was truly remarkable, to be honest with you, but I think it's to me, he has cemented himself as a competitor and as a leader. He's just done so well this postseason. So I'm really happy for Jalen and I'm obviously happy for Nick."

Why Jalen Hurts is amongst one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL

Jalen hurts during the 2024 NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

It's time to start giving Jalen Hurts his flowers. The fifth-year quarterback has led the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in a three-year span in his fifth season as an NFL quarterback.

Hurts, like most quarterbacks these days, is a dual-threat quarterback. He may be the best QB in short-yardage situations as he's been successful with the 'tush-push' play that has helped him reach 55 rushing touchdowns in five regular seasons. In addition, he has 3,133 rushing yards. As a passer, Hurts has 14,667 yards, 85 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

In his career, Hurts has been named to two Pro Bowls and has been named to the 2022 Second-Team All-Pro. If Hurts and the Eagles win this year's Super Bowl, people will have to start giving him more credit for being a top quarterback in the NFL.

