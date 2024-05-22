  • NFL
  Eagles' Jalen Hurts takes a stand against Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over commencement speech fallout

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts takes a stand against Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over commencement speech fallout

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 22, 2024 09:27 GMT
Eagles&rsquo; Jalen Hurts takes a stand against Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over commencement speech fallout
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts takes a stand against Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over commencement speech fallout

Jalen Hurts has no time for Harrison Butker's opinion, and he wanted to set the record straight as he took the podium at the Women's Football Festival on May 19.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who is managed by Nicole Lynn, made it clear that he sees women as "the rock of everything."

"Women are thrust into positions to have to overcome this, overcome that and they lack the respect that they deserve, I’m here advocating for it, not only in football but in every situation. We all know the woman is the rock of everything."

Hurts' comments were a stark contrast to Harrison Butker, who stated that "diabolical lies" were told to women and that the majority of those sitting at the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College were more excited for marriage and children than to have a successful career.

What did Harrison Butker say?

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker had some controversial comments about an array of topics, but the biggest one involved the "role" of women in society.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I'm on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation."

Butker copped tremendous backlash for his comments, and the NFL released a statement distancing itself from the kicker's views.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

