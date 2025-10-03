Eagles legend Brandon Graham throws shade at Cowboys after being asked to say something nice about former rivals

Brandon Graham rarely has nothing to say, except when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles' arch-rivals. The two-time Super Bowl champion was asked on &quot;Good Morning Football&quot; recently to say something nice about the Dallas Cowboys.&quot;I will, that boy… I'm sorry I still can't,&quot; chuckled Graham.The Cowboys have been a Jekyll and Hyde team so far this season on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They lead the league in offensive yards per game with an average of 404.3. On the opposite side, though, Matt Eberflus, the team's first-year defensive coordinator, is taking a lot of heat for how poorly his group have performed early on.After four games, the Cowboys have allowed 420.5 yards of offense per game, the most in the NFL. Without Micah Parsons, they have registered the joint third-fewest sacks in the league with only five. They have given up an NFC-high 132 points so far, including 40 last Sunday against one of their arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers, in a 40-40 tie.It shouldn't be a massive surprise that Graham, who played his entire career with the Eagles, had nothing good to say about the Eagles on Friday, after all, Philly has had a long and heated rivalry with America's Team dating back to the 1960s.The two teams met in the opening game of the 2025 regular season, with Jalen Carter ejected seconds into the encounter for spitting at Dak Prescott. Philly wound up winning that game 24-20.Brandon Graham has &quot;respect&quot; Dak PrescottHe was speechless about the Cowboys this week, but last summer Graham had a lot of good things to say about the Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.In May Graham said of Prescott:&quot;Got much respect for him. He always makes us work.&quot;Graham added that when playing against him, he was extremely difficult to contain, while he was thoroughly impressed with some of the throws the Cowboys pivot was able to make.&quot;He made some throws in there after some years when we've been playing. And I'll be like, wow, OK,&quot; said Graham.When his now former team faced the Cowboys in Week One this season, Prescott put up 152 yards passing, completing all but four of his throws.The next time the two NFC East rivals square off will be on November 23 at AT&amp;T Stadium.