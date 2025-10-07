  • home icon
  Eagles legend Donovan McNabb rips A. J. Brown's antics amid frustrations with Jalen Hurts after loss to Broncos

Eagles legend Donovan McNabb rips A. J. Brown's antics amid frustrations with Jalen Hurts after loss to Broncos

By Arnold
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:53 GMT
Eagles legend Donovan McNabb rips A. J. Brown
Eagles legend Donovan McNabb rips A. J. Brown's antics amid frustrations with Jalen Hurts after loss to Broncos

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Sunday. It was Philly's first loss of the season, but former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was frustrated with the way some players have been behaving in the past few weeks.

During an appearance on Sportsradio 94WIP on Monday, McNabb slammed Eagles wideout A. J. Brown for his postgame comments regarding the communication with Hurts.

"You'd think he'd go to his quarterback and say, 'Hey man, what did you see? or that's may bad.' But none of that happened, and we know that doesn't happen," McNabb said.
Brown appeared to aim shots at Hurts after Philly's Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he finished with two catches for seven yards on nine targets.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shurg your shoulders and be on your way," Brown tweeted before deleting the post.

Many felt that Brown's cryptic tweet was down to his drop in output. However, Brown later clarified that his deleted tweet was not directed at Hurts or the Eagles.

Brown had 43 yards on five receptions against the Broncos. In five games this season, Brown has 194 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Brown, Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley had a positive discussion for a few hours. It's likely a good sign for Philly amid the rumors of a rift in the squad.

Jalen Hurts and Eagles will face the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2025 season

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants' only win of the season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. They lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

The Eagles, on the other hand, will aim to get back to winning ways against the Giants.

