Eagles legend takes shots at Giants for passing on Shedeur Sanders to draft Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants traded back into the first round on Thursday to draft Jaxson Dart. The decision has been criticized as Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was still available.
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy threw a jab at the Giants, saying decisions like that are the reason the team will never win.
"This is crazy !!! No wonder the GIANTS DONT WIN SH……," McCoy tweeted
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
New York wasn't the only team that passed up on Sanders. The quarterback went undrafted in the first round, and it remains to be seen where he will land.
Robert Griffin III criticized Giants QB decisions after drafting Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart isn't expected to start for the New York Giants in 2025 as Russell Wilson received the starting nod ahead of training camp. The Giants' decision to not only draft Dart but also sign both Wilson and Jameis Winston has been a hot topic.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, also known as RGIII, questioned New York's intentions about its quarterback position.
"The New York Giants have no idea what they are doing at QB. Signed Jameis Winston, only to sign Russell Wilson to start over him, and then drafted a rookie QB who will get minimal reps in his redshirt year behind those 2. Lord, have mercy," Griffin wrote on Threads.
Griffin didn't understand the Giants' decision to sign two veteran quarterbacks and jump back into the first round to draft another signal caller. He also doesn't agree with Dart's potential lack of playing time in his rookie season, as he sits and waits for his turn to play.
Former Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter was New York's first pick in the first round, selecting him at No. 3.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.