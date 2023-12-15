Eagles panicking over $255,000,000 Jalen Hurts after rough loss: Craig Carton

Jalen Hurts played in a Super Bowl last year. However, the Eagles star appears to be back to basics after a practice video of his latest drill surfaced. A clip on The Carton Show shows the quarterback practicing to avoid fumbling the football.

Speaking while the clip was playing, NFL analyst Craig Carton called the drill a symptom of "panic":

"The Eagles no longer trust their quarterback. [They had] an NFL practice with a $200 million quarterback [where] they're teaching Jalen Hurts how to fall down without fumbling."

"That is panic. That is a lack of trust. And that is a coaching staff telling the quarterback: We don't know if you're the guy and that's a real problem, I've never seen anything like it. ... That is insulting."

Jalen Hurts halts one negative trend in blowout loss to Cowboys

Jalen Hurts at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Although talk about the quarterback's slip over the last month has been trending on sports shows, Jalen Hurts did stop one negative trend. From October 29th until December 3rd, he completed a small percentage of throws in every consecutive game.

The trend started with a 76.3% completion rate against the Washington Commanders on October 29th. It then fell to 73.9% against the Cowboys on November 5th. It continued to decline over the next few games until Hurts completed just 57.8% of his throws against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, that appears to have been rock bottom in the category, as he completed 66.7% of his throws against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Eagles fans hope this is the start of an upward trend to stop analysts like Carton from heaping negative press on the quarterback.

How many turnovers has Jalen Hurts had in 2023?

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

This season, the QB has thrown for 19 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Through the air, he has a 1.9 touchdown-interception ratio. Additionally, he has eight fumbles on the season.

Hurts will tie his career high in the category with one more fumble. In each of the last three seasons, he has fumbled nine times. But with four games left on the schedule, the danger of setting a new career-worst in that category is a real thing.

Regarding rushing touchdowns, the QB has 12 on the ground. Many of those, however, are the result of the tush push, which Tom Brady has called a dangerous play regarding health and becoming a crutch. If a team finds a counter to the play, Hurts should rely on the other aspects of his game, which might have grown rusty.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles get their woes figured out?

