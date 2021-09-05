Philadelphia Eagles 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

Predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles come into the 2021 NFL season battling plenty of unknowns. Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni is in the hot seat. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts was thrust into the deep end after Carson Wentz was traded to Indianapolis. The former Oklahoma player will start as quarterback for the Eagles.

As always with the Eagles, there is a mountainous level of pressure on them. The Eagles fanbase expects their team to compete. However, the mishmash roster and a combination of inexperienced players and coaches mean the Eagles fanbase is in for a challenging year.

#1 - Jalen Reagor makes the Pro Bowl

Second-year wideout Jalen Reagor is fully fit and ready to fire for the Eagles in 2021. After impressing in his first game, Reagor fought through injuries and abysmal quarterback play in his rookie year.

2021 has been a different story so far. Reagor's been fully healthy and has taken part in training camp. That allowed Reagor to build a relationship with new quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Reagor is a speedy, athletic, and competitive receiver. He can climb the ladder on 50-50 balls; he has suitable body control at the catch point and can stretch the field vertically.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen knows how to create a receiver-friendly offense. Reagor's skills mesh well with what the Eagles want on offense.

#2 - Nick Sirianni gets fired

The Eagles locker room vouched for Duce Staley to get the head coaching job. They lobbied owner Jeff Lurie for Staley's cause. Lurie opted to go the other way and hired the unheralded Nick Sirianni.

When Philly hero Staley left his home team, Sirianni stumbled through his opening press conference. That hardly inspired confidence in a locker room that didn't want him. Furthermore, Sirianni came in to specifically work under GM Howie Roseman and owner Lurie.

A divided locker room, a dis-united front office, and a skeptical fanbase are all ingredients that could lead to trouble for Sirianni. Philadelphia is a notoriously difficult city to work in, and its roster is one of the weakest in the NFC.

Sirianni could be cast as the sacrificial lamb in an Eagles power struggle. There is almost nothing that Sirianni can realistically achieve in 2021. He's in a lose-lose situation.

The Philadelphia #Eagles fans are a notoriously tough bunch..



I don't know if new HC Nick Sirianni won any of them over in his press conference #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/JsKUAGw9Ia — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2021

#3 - The Eagles finish with the worst record in the NFC

The Eagles are projected to finish rock bottom of the NFC East. Only the Detroit Lions might have a worse roster than the Eagles. However, the one difference between the Lions and Eagles is that the Lions are embracing an arduous rebuild. It is unthinkable that the Eagles are in a rebuild four years on from a Superbowl win.

No one in the Eagles building will admit that 2021 is a rebuilding year. That is precisely why they'll finish with the worst record. A ragtag roster of overpaid veterans, questionable draft picks, and a handful of youngsters is destined for failure.

And lastly, if the Eagles start slowly, things could get ugly in a hurry. The Eagles fans and the media are quick to turn on the team if they are playing poorly. It's like a runaway train going down a mountainside. The Eagles could be in trouble.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar