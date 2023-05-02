Darius Slay isn't happy with the way the Memphis Grizzlies announced a personnel change on Tuesday afternoon. The team, who was just eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, announced that Dillon Brooks won't be returning to the team next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While many may agree with the decision, some won't agree with the terminology that was used. The Grizzlies said that 'under no circumstances' will Dillon Brooks be back with the team for the 2023-24 NBA season. Eagles cornerback Slay said that he feels different language could have been used to describe the Grizzlies' stance on Brooks:

"Under any circumstance is crazy.. they could’ve said something way simpler."-via @bigplay24slay

Brooks has been one of the more controversial players in the NBA as of late. His back-and-forth banter with Lakers star LeBron James in the series is what caught him the most criticism.

It appears that the Memphis Grizzlies have had enough of Brooks' antics and are ready to move on no matter what.

What did Darius Slay say about the Eagles hiring former HC Matt Patricia?

Just a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had hired Matt Patricia as the Senior Defensive Assistant. NFL fans wondered at the time of the announcement what that would mean for cornerback Darius Slay, who played for Patricia when he was the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

It's no secret that the two had a tumultuous relationship, with Patricia even referring to the player as not 'being an elite corner' to play in the NFL.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



"He basically just said, You are not in that category yet, At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5, so I want to know how he feels about that now.” Darius Slay doesn’t forget the disrespect he got from former #Lions HC Matt Patricia:"He basically just said, You are not in that category yet, At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5, so I want to know how he feels about that now.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Darius Slay doesn’t forget the disrespect he got from former #Lions HC Matt Patricia: "He basically just said, You are not in that category yet, At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5, so I want to know how he feels about that now.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NxmCThtUIs

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he spoke with the corner before hiring Patricia and that he approved of the decision. He said he also spoke to Patricia about the situation and both sides have agreed that they will have a cordial working relationship.

“As you do with anything, you go through, and you talk to guys and make sure everybody’s comfortable with it. I had conversations with Slay, and obviously, I had conversations with Coach Patricia. I know it will be a good working relationship for us when that happens."

After being drafted by the Lions in 2013, the corner requested a trade from the team so that he could get a 'fresh start' away from Patricia and the team. It will be interesting to see how the two work together moving forward.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes