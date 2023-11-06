Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling game on Sunday, winning 28-23. There were thrills and spills along the way and the Cowboys nearly pulled it back late in the game.

Dak Prescott was scintillating, throwing for 374 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He nearly scored a two-point conversion and almost got a touchdown to go ahead in the game in the closing seconds. That he did not actually get them was a lot down to the Philadelphia defense getting going and putting pressure on him when it mattered the most.

When the game ended, the Eagles were up to 8-1, with the best record in the NFL. The Cowboys fell back to a 5-3 record. After the match, Jalen Hurts was asked to comment on the effort his defensive teammates had put in. The quarterback did not hold back and praised them for their work. He also slid in a cheeky dig towards the Cowboys, turning their "How 'bout them Cowboys" rallying call into a diss.

The Eagles quarterback commented,

"How bout that defense?"

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles soar as the Cowboys fall back in the pack

The disappointment of making it all the way to the Super Bowl only to come back empty-handed could have had a debilitating effect on the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Instead, Jalen Hurts and company are 8-1, which is the best record in the NFL across conferences.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are there in the reckoning but fell back to 5-3. They are tied in the NFC with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The Detroit Lions, with a 6-2 record, are the closest to the Eagles. It is turning out to be a phenomenal competition for playoff places.

Dallas will take a lot of heart even from their loss today as their problem in the postseason has been not scoring enough points to get past the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons. Today, however, against the best team in the NFL, Dak Prescott was imperious and played well despite the opposing defense putting so much pressure on him.

The bad news for them, though, is that the way the Eagles are playing, it is unlikely they will get home field advantage in the postseason and will have to go on the road as Wild Card team. How well Philadelphia is playing is a scary proposition for every team around the league.