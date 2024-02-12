Eagles star Fletcher Cox trashes Deebo Samuel in NSFW rant after 49ers' Super Bowl loss to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Deebo Samuel was on the losing side once again.

After the 49ers lost, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was quick to call out Samuel. In an NSFW rant on his Instagram story, Cox mentioned that he had been holding back on saying things against the 49ers star. The Eagles star wrote:

"KEEP THE EAGLES OUT CHO MOUTH BOE... I Still got some you ain't got... Ya!! I been holding this one in son!!!... EAD"

#NOTE: 'EAD' usually means 'Eat a d**k', but Cox didn't type out the full meaning of the acronym.

Cox's comments came after Deebo Samuel said before the Super Bowl that he does not consider the Eagles a rival. The 49ers wideout claimed that in order for a team to be considered a rival, the scores must be close, which was not the case when his team defeated the Eagles 42-19 last December.

As a result, the 33-year-old defensive tackle didn't hold back once Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl against Samuel and his team.

Beef between Deebo Samuel and Eagles players explained

Deebo Samuel: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers and Eagles have had an ongoing feud since last year's NFC Championship game, which the Eagles won 31-7. Brock Purdy was injured in that game, and Josh Johnson, their fourth-string quarterback, also suffered a concussion.

As a result, the 49ers played the majority of the game without a quarterback and eventually lost the game. However, 49ers players, including Samuel, were quick to claim that if their quarterback had not been injured, they would have won fairly easily.

The 49ers got their revenge earlier this season, defeating the Eagles 42-19. Deebo Samuel backed up his trash talk by scoring three touchdowns in that game. Since then, the Eagles' season took a complete 180-degree turn, with the team losing six of its last seven games and being eliminated in the Wildcard Round by the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Despite winning the NFC, the 49ers once again fell short in the Super Bowl. The franchise hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1994, and despite fielding strong teams year after year, they have been unable to increase their Super Bowl wins tally.

In the Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs, Samuel had three receptions for 33 yards on 11 targets. He also rushed eight yards on three carries and played despite dealing with a hamstring issue.