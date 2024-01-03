Eagles star Jason Kelce voices frustration after "blowing home-field advantage" for playoffs 

Veteran center Jason Kelce spoke about the Philadelphia Eagles' recent loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a team with just four wins this season. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost four of their last five games and have now found themselves on the outside looking in regarding the NFC East title.

Philadelphia lost a 21-6 lead at halftime, which would then snowball to a 35-31 loss to Arizona.

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce told his younger brother Travis Kelce of his concerns about losing home-field advantage in the playoffs this season.

"We blew essentially, our homefield advantage, at least for part of the playoffs, if not all of it," Jason said. "And we're just not playing good enough right now, that's all there is to say, to lose a game like that late in the season stings. But it was a it was a frustrating day to say the least. And yeah, we did get dominated."

With the Eagles' recent losing streak, the team has now lost its division lead to the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are currently in a position to be an NFC wild card team, which means they would hit the road instead of hosting a game.

Jason Kelce went on to say the only thing the Philadelphia Eagles can do is get back to work and hope to end the regular season with a win on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles will be on the road against the New York Giants for the Week 18 season finale.

What is the playoff outlook for Jason Kelce and the Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys just need a win over the Washington Commanders to clinch the NFC East title on Sunday. The outlook for the division has changed significantly since the beginning of December.

As a result, the Eagles will have to travel to Tampa, Florida, to face the Buccaneers.

However, if the Cowboys drop the season finale to the Commanders and the Eagles defeat the Giants, then Philadelphia would get the title back.

There are numerous possibilities for a potential home game for the Eagles. Depending on how the NFC Wild Card race shakes out, they might host the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, or Seattle Seahawks.