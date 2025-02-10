Eagles star takes wild shot at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s personal life after humiliating Chiefs in Super Bowl win

On Sunday, the NFL world buzzed with a provocative post-game drama involving CJ Gardner-Johnson and Travis Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles' safety put a subtle social media message towards Travis Kelce's personal life after their dominant Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, delivering a crushing defeat. Travis Kelce had a forgettable night, recording just 39 yards on four receptions during the championship game.

Gardner-Johnson's Instagram posted a pointed message reading:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Should've stayed with that thick sh*t," seemingly referencing Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce's Super Bowl appearance came with additional speculation. Sportsbooks had been tracking potential proposal odds, with "No" at -2500 and "Yes" at +800 regarding a potential engagement with Taylor Swift.

Trending

But Gardner-Johnson's impact extended beyond trash talk. During the game, he intercepted a Mahomes pass, returning it 98 yards for a touchdown—a play ultimately nullified by teammate Jalen Carter's offside penalty.

However, the interception still consumed 21 crucial seconds, further deflating the Chiefs' comeback hopes.

A Super Bowl play by CJ Gardner-Johnson that could have rewritten clock management

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The play by Gardner-Johnson revealed an NFL clock management loophole. Gardner-Johnson could have strategically prolonged his return, potentially burning more game time. If all 11 Chiefs had chased him, he could have even thrown the ball to a teammate to continue running and consuming the clock.

The Eagles' defensive line repeatedly collapsed the Chiefs' offensive protection. Pressuring Mahomes became a systematic strategy, forcing hurried throws and disrupting his typically surgical passing game.

Patrick Mahomes, visibly frustrated, captured the team's sentiment perfectly:

"Both [losses] sucked," he said. "There's no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world."

The Eagles' victory became reminiscent of other historic Super Bowl blowouts. Mahomes himself drew parallels to his previous Super Bowl loss against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"These losses will motivate me to be even better," Mahomes reflected. "You only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on them."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.