Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney reveals identity of mystery $100,000 bidder for Jason Kelce's wife's jacket

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, recently promoted the Philadelphia Eagles' auction to benefit Autism Awareness. A few weeks ago, she modeled in a vintage Philadelphia Eagles letterman-style jacket she autographed. All proceeds from the auction went to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney bid $62,000 on the jacket, hoping to be the winner. That wasn't the case, however. The auction closed, and the jacket was sold for an astounding $100,000. This left the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator without the jacket, or so he thought.

McElhenney appeared as a guest on the 'New Heights' podcast on Wednesday and revealed the actual winner of the vintage Eagles jacket: Kaitlin Olson, his wife. He told Jason Kelce that she texted him and told him she was his competitor.

"'I've been the one bidding against you, bozo.' It did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility: it turned out I live with this person." said Rob McElhenney on the podcast.

Olson also appeared on the podcast and told her side of the story:

"This moron. We live in the same house, and this is a foundation that's important to both of us. The jacket looks great on your wife, it's clearly for women. I want it.

He mentions nothing about it. I'm like, "What are you doing?"'

"Also... Hi! We share a bank account, maybe just fill me in... I find out on X how much he's bidding and from Jason, who says he's crashing the site. I was like, "No, no, no i'll crash the site."

The couple now owns the vintage Eagles jacket, which became famous in the 1990s when Princess Diana was seen wearing it.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, addresses rumors that Taylor Swift isn't her 'cup of tea'

Philadelphia Eagles longtime center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have made headlines recently. Kylie Kelce addressed rumors of her not getting along with her brother-in-law's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. She recently said that the added media attention wasn't her 'cup of tea.'

In a recent TikTok video, Kelce clarified there isn't a feud or issue between her and Swift. She said her comments were twisted by media outlets to create a narrative that isn't true.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter," said Kelce.

Jason Kelce has supported his brother Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift. However, he and his wife didn't expect this much attention on themselves.