Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert's girlfriend recaps scenes from Philly booking Super Bowl trip to New Orleans

As the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX, tight end Dallas Goedert's girlfriend, Aria Meyer, shared all the behind-the-scenes happiness from Sunday night on Instagram.

“Is this real life? 😭,” Aria captioned her post.

In the first image, Goedert and Aria were on the sidelines after the win. Another showed Goedert's mother in his jersey with Aria by his side as the trio walked on the field. One clip showed Fletcher Cox crashing Goedert’s interview with Ashlyn Sullivan after the 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders. A separate image featured Aria awestruck after the victory.

The most heartwarming of all the photos and clips was the one where Goedert reached into the stands to connect with the fans.

This will be Goedert's second Super Bowl appearance. He played in Super Bowl LVII, when Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in February 2023.

Clearly, for Aria Meyer, the win didn't belong just to the Eagles. It was personal because she had been by Dallas Goedert's side since their school days.

Starting from Goedert's NCAA football career at South Dakota State to the 2018 NFL draft, she has seen it all.

Meyer, who is a South Dakota native, is a nurse.

Dallas Goedert's girlfriend traveled all the way to Latin America for the Eagles' first regular-season game in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles played their first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

To attend it, Dallas Goedert's girlfriend, Aria Meyer, jetted off to Brazil to support her beau against the Green Bay Packers at the Corinthians Arena.

This game was part of the NFL International Series and the Eagles won 34-29.

On Instagram, Aria Meyer posted pictures straight from the stadium.

"Brazil & a W 🦅 🇧🇷," read her caption.

Goedert has had a solid 2024 regular season with the Philadelphia Eagles, totaling 496 yards and two touchdowns on 42 catches as a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He also played an important part in the NFC championship game with a team-high seven catches for 85 yards.

