Who is Ed Marinaro? Former NFL player draws laughs for prolonged speech during 2022 draft

The second round of the NFL Draft is underway with Ed Marinaro making all the headlines. With the selections, the league got former players and celebrities to read out team picks.

For the Minnesota Vikings, who held the 42nd pick, former player Ed Marinaro was chosen to read out the franchise's pick. For most, they come out and read the teams pick straight away and move off the stage.

For the 72-year-old, he took the opportunity to share some stories with the raucous crowd that had gathered. Many were left wondering why he was taking the chance to tell a long story when time was clearly of the essence. His speech took a full three minutes before he read out the Vikings' pick.

As the former running back was talking, a woman came from backstage to hurry the veteran along to announce the pick. Watch below.

After it was all said and done, the former Viking eventually got the pick announced with Andrew Booth Jr., a corner out of Clemson, heading to Minnesota.

Who is Ed Marinaro?

The 72-year-old announcing the Vikings' selection

Selected with the 50th pick in the 1972 draft, Marinaro was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a running back for the majority of his career and made the switch to fullback in 1975 for the Vikings.

The running back did not see many snaps during games, and in his rookie season, he totaled 66 rushing attempts for 223 yards in the six games he started.

His best return came as a fullback in 1975. He finished with 358 yards and a touchdown on 101 rushing attempts for the season.

In total, the 72-year-old spent six seasons with the Vikings and made two Super Bowl appearances. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets. He then chose to leave football to pursue acting and appeared on several TV shows, including Laverne & Shirley, Sisters, Hill Street Blues and Blue Mountain State, where he played a football coach.

However, for all his exploits on the football field and on the screen, the actor and footballer will likely be remembered for being ushered off the stage as he took an eternity to announce the Vikings' selection.

