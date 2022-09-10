Eli Manning sells hot dogs and provides bicycle rides without getting recognized by New Yorkers in hilarious promotional clip 

Former quarterback Eli Manning won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Yet, he still doesn't get recognized by New Yorkers. In a hilarious new promo for the second season of "The Eli Manning Show" on YouTube, he works at a hot dog stand and gives bike rides through Central Park.

The retired quarterback asked customers if they were aware that Season 2 of his show will be debuting soon. The majority of those he spoke to had no idea what the show was or who he was. One lady walked away and asked her friend: "Is that Tom Brady?"

While standing in Central Park, one man walked up to the former quarterback and told him that, as a New England Patriots fan, he ruined his perfect season. He responded by telling him that he wasn't sorry. At the end of the video, former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara, who co-hosts the show with him, arrived in the park in hopes of helping his former quarterback advertise the show.

New York Giants @Giants



The Eli Manning Show Season 2 coming soon Expect the unexpectedThe Eli Manning Show Season 2 coming soon Expect the unexpected 😂 The Eli Manning Show Season 2 coming soon https://t.co/MBcaVt631K

"The Eli Manning Show" debuted last season on the New York Giants' official YouTube channel. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback interviewed former New York Giants players and even celebrities and played games, bringing his famous humor to everything he does.

What does Eli Manning do since retiring from the NFL?

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Preview Day 3

Since retiring from the New York Giants after the 2019 NFL season, Eli Manning has not been bored. He has also taken on a similar post-football career path as his older brothers Cooper and Peyton. With all three brothers taking on an interview role in their own way.

In 2021, Peyton and Eli started "The ManningCast," an alternate broadcast to ESPN's "Monday Night Football." The brothers would host the show from their individual homes and interview guests that include active and retired NFL players, as well as other sports and celebrities. The success of the show led the network to extend its contract through the 2024 NFL Season, the show is produced through Omaha Productions, owned by Peyton Manning.

Eli also hosts "Eli's Places" on ESPN+. The show follows him as he travels to different college campuses across the country and talks with key members of the football program. And, of course, there is his own show on the New York Giants YouTube Channel.

The former quarterback joined Twitter just a few months after retiring and has taken on a social media influencer role by advertising Franks Red Hot Sauce.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe