Eli Manning welcomes Jaxson Dart to Giants as first Ole Miss QB drafted since him

Eli Manning welcomed Jaxson Dart, the latest New York Giants quarterback selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. This highlights the affinity between Ole Miss quarterbacks and the Giants organization, dating back to Charlie Conerly in the 1940s and continuing through Manning's storied career.

Manning, a 16-year Giant, was taken No. 1 in 2004 by the San Diego Chargers and traded to the Giants on draft day. Manning is one of the most decorated players in franchise history, winning two championships and setting several team marks.

After New York drafted Dart at No. 25 on Thursday, Manning sent the young quarterback a personal video message. Dart revealed at his introductory press conference at the complex that Manning "was actually one of the first people to reach out to me yesterday when the news broke."

"Congrats on getting drafted by the New York Giants," Manning said. "Of course, there is great history of Ole Miss quarterbacks with the Giants going back to Charlie Conerly. I'm glad this history will carry over to you. It has been an honor and a great pleasure to cheer for you the past three years at Ole Miss, and I hope to be able to do so the next 15 years."

The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart, sending their second-round pick, this year's third-rounder and next year's third-rounder to Houston. The trade came on the heels of New York already selecting Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter at No. 3.

Jaxson Dart wants to be like Eli Manning

NFL: New York Giants-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart expressed appreciation for his relationship with Eli Manning.

"I think I've had such a great relationship with him and the Manning family that having them in my corner has been a huge bonus," Dart said during his introductory press conference on Friday. "And I couldn't be more blessed to have them in my corner coming here and doing that in the future."

With Ole Miss, Dart shattered Manning's school record in passing yards over his college tenure. He completed 735 out of 1,118 passes for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns in 39 games. The Rebels accumulated a record of 28-10 with Dart, including wins at the Peach Bowl (2024) and Gator Bowl (2025).

Dart, a Utah native who transferred to Ole Miss after starting his college career at USC, set numerous honors while he was in Oxford. That includes the Gator Bowl MVP, the 2024 Conerly Trophy, All-SEC first team, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist.

With veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson already on the Giants' quarterback roster, Dart likely won't be thrust onto the field immediately. This will enable him to develop while learning from experienced veterans and continuing to receive advice from Manning.

