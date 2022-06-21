“The only reason he’s on the team” - Mike Florio outlines why the Cowboys are stuck with Ezekiel Elliott despite wanting to move on from star RB

There used to be a time when Ezekiel Elliott needed feeding on a regular basis, and he would have his way with defensive linemen, it was an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Oh, how times have changed since those glutinous days of 2019. Zeke has been on a lower calorie diet since then, and though poor Dak keeps trying to feed him, Elliott is not as hungry anymore. While his stomach may be empty, his pockets are still full of Jerry Jones' money, thanks to the large $90 million, six-year contract he was given in 2019. This, of course, was back when owners and general managers still thought running backs mattered.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is one of many who thinks the Dallas Cowboys would love to move on and already has a new and improved option in house in the form of Tony Pollard. Florio had the following to say:

"Hey, look, here's the bottom line. Tony Pollard's a better running back right now. Ezekiel Elliott is showing the signs of the wear and tear of six years in the NFL. That's just the reality. And the only reason he's on the team now is because his contract was negotiated to make his payments fully guaranteed a year in advance."

Florio continued:

"His spot on this year's roster was set when he wasn't cut before the middle of March last year, and he was going to be cut before the middle of March last year because his contract for last year was already guaranteed. That's the difference you build into the early years of the contract, especially for a running back."

Zeke versus Pollard: Who should be the Cowboys’ lead back?

The Elliott vs Pollard debate has become an almost annual event. Each year, the Cowboys will go with Elliott, because when you pay a running back $90 million dollars you have to try to justify it somehow.

In terms of yards per carry, Zeke has gone from 4.7 in 2019 to 4.2 in 2021. This may not seem like much but based on RB's with over 100 carries last season, Zeke was ranked a disappointing 25th in the league.

Whereas Pollard was ranked 2nd overall with 5.5 ypc, same level as Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders and Jonathan Taylor, albeit on fewer carries. Pollard was also a greater threat as a receiver, recording 39 catches from 46 targets for 337 yards in comparison, Zeke made 47 grabs on 65 targets for 287 yards.

Where Elliott excels is in the redzone, where he has twelve total touchdowns to Pollard's two. Those stats would lean towards Pollard as the lead back, and Elliott as a 3rd down and short yardage option, but you don't pay $90 million for a RB #2.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think the Cowboys will go with this season? Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard 0 votes so far