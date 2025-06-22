"Embarrassing" - NFL fans react as Joe Burrow flubs baseball throws at Fanatics Games

Fans reacted as Joe Burrow fumbled a few throws at the Fanatics Fest in New York. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is entering his sixth season in the league after being drafted with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

However, Joe Burrow found himself going viral on social media for an embarrassing reason. On Saturday, ex-NFL star and 'Bussin' with the Boys' host Taylor Lewan shared a clip of the quarterback from the Fanatics Games.

Burrow was getting ready to pitch the ball down the field, but things didn't go as planned, as the two-time Pro Bowler fumbled the throw. The ball went miles off course in the first few attempts before he eventually hit the target.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lewan said 'Thank You' to Burrow because even he had an embarrassing moment like the quarterback. Earlier this month, he had fluffed the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to Joe Burrow's inaccurate throws.

"Embarrassing. The regular high schooler used to be alble to throw a ball. What the f**k has happened," one commented.

"Honestly mind blowing how a top 4 quarterback in the world is this bad at throwing a baseball. Just completely different mechanics," another said.

"So baseball really is the hardest sport lmao," one joked.

"I was told he was a super athlete," another said.

"This is killing me, there's no way," one wrote.

"What on earth is this," another commented.

While Joe Burrow might not be good at baseball, he's been a key part of the Bengals' offense. In five seasons, the quarterback has led them to two playoff appearances.

Burrow has recorded 19,001 yards and 140 TDs passing. In September 2023, the Bengals agreed a five-year extension worth $275 million with the quarterback.

Joe Burrow shares his feelings after underwhelming 2024 campaign

The Bengals struggled in 2024, finishing third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Joe Burrow opened up about the team's disappointing campaign, as per Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson.

"If I had played better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in. ... I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better myself than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."

Despite the Bengals' failure to qualify for the playoffs, Joe Burrow had an impressive campaign, leading the league in passing yards with 4,918 yards and 43 TDs passing and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.