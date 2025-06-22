"Embarrassing" - NFL fans react as Joe Burrow flubs baseball throws at Fanatics Games

Fans reacted as Joe Burrow fumbled a few throws at the Fanatics Fest in New York. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is entering his sixth season in the league after being drafted with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.
However, Joe Burrow found himself going viral on social media for an embarrassing reason. On Saturday, ex-NFL star and 'Bussin' with the Boys' host Taylor Lewan shared a clip of the quarterback from the Fanatics Games.
Burrow was getting ready to pitch the ball down the field, but things didn't go as planned, as the two-time Pro Bowler fumbled the throw. The ball went miles off course in the first few attempts before he eventually hit the target.
Lewan said 'Thank You' to Burrow because even he had an embarrassing moment like the quarterback. Earlier this month, he had fluffed the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.
Fans reacted to Joe Burrow's inaccurate throws.
"Embarrassing. The regular high schooler used to be alble to throw a ball. What the f**k has happened," one commented.
"Honestly mind blowing how a top 4 quarterback in the world is this bad at throwing a baseball. Just completely different mechanics," another said.
"So baseball really is the hardest sport lmao," one joked.
"I was told he was a super athlete," another said.
"This is killing me, there's no way," one wrote.
"What on earth is this," another commented.
While Joe Burrow might not be good at baseball, he's been a key part of the Bengals' offense. In five seasons, the quarterback has led them to two playoff appearances.
Burrow has recorded 19,001 yards and 140 TDs passing. In September 2023, the Bengals agreed a five-year extension worth $275 million with the quarterback.
Joe Burrow shares his feelings after underwhelming 2024 campaign
The Bengals struggled in 2024, finishing third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record and failing to qualify for the playoffs.
Joe Burrow opened up about the team's disappointing campaign, as per Bengals senior writer Geoff Hobson.
"If I had played better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in. ... I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better myself than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."
Despite the Bengals' failure to qualify for the playoffs, Joe Burrow had an impressive campaign, leading the league in passing yards with 4,918 yards and 43 TDs passing and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
