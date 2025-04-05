"Embarrassing" - NFL fans roast Shedeur Sanders for Patrick Mahomes-esque trick throw at Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders got much attention at Colorado’s pro day, but not everyone liked it. Deion Sanders’s quarterback son made a no-look, sidearm throw that reminded some people of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. However, some fans were not impressed. The NFL posted a video of a trick play by Sanders on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans expressed their feeling in the comment section. One fan said,

“Legit a 6th grader can throw this. Mahomes doing it against nfl comp is different. Embarrassing.”

Another fan wrote, “Pointless but it’s kool to have fun. Enjoy the process, once in a lifetime.”

“Bro what lmao,” fan commented.

One X user tweeted, “At best he's average lmao.”

“That was a pathetic "showcase" and I hope the @Giants draft him and ruin their franchise even more! Yes! Shedeur is a great athlete, but a backup in the NFL. Teams came to watch Travis Hunter, who looked electric and didn't even break a sweat,” a fan said.

“Corniest new trend,” tweeted one more.

The 23-year-old had an impressive 2024 season. He threw for 4,134 yards, achieved 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Sanders also set a new school record for single-season passing yards. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, many are eager to see how his college success will translate to the professional level.

Shedeur Sanders discusses details of Browns' meeting

Shedeur Sanders had a private dinner with the Cleveland Browns front office on Friday. He shared his thoughts on the meeting and his feelings about possibly being drafted by them.

When asked after his Colorado pro day performance on Friday about how he would think if the Browns chose him, Shedeur said,

“I feel like I’m the No. 1 quarterback, and that’s what I know, but at the end of the day, I’m not stuck on that, because it’s about the situation," Sanders said. "So whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me and gives me the opportunity, then I’m excited to go. Wherever that falls, it don’t really matter to me.”

He also revealed details about the dinner.

“They got me really full. I sent them to my favorite steak house in the city. I definitely immediately went to the sauna after that. I said, ‘Oh, I got too comfortable here. I got too comfortable.’ So I went to the steam room that night, got in the sauna, I got a hot tub, relaxed and everything. But it was a good vibe. It was a good atmosphere,” Sanders further said.

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the upcoming draft, as several Quarterback-Needy teams have shown interest in his services.

