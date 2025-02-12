"Embarrassing for both of them" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes' father nearly brawls with ex-MLB star John Rocker during 2025 Super Bowl weekend

A heated confrontation between former MLB pitchers Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker erupted on New Orleans' Bourbon Street during Super Bowl weekend. The situation left social media abuzz with reactions.

The incident unfolded when Rocker approached Mahomes Sr., attempting to shake his hand. Video footage showed Patrick Mahomes' father swatting away Rocker's extended hand before bystanders intervened to prevent physical contact.

A clip of the altercation, released by Barstool Sports on Wednesday, captured widespread attention. The video accumulated 20 million views in 18 hours, sparking heated debate across social platforms.

The tension spilled onto X.

"This f****** loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bull**** weekend even more," Rocker tweeted on Tuesday.

"You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth," Mahomes Sr. replied.

Initial fan reactions expressed disappointment in the former players' behavior.

"Embarrassing for both of them," a fan said.

"A bad look for both of them," another fan said.

"That is a crazy showdown," one fan commented.

Several fans sided with Rocker, making light of the potential physical confrontation.

"rocker is a real one, he got that heat," one fan wrote.

"Pat Sr would have finished his cigarette and then gotten the hell beaten out of him by Rocker," a fan commented.

John Rocker's past controversies resurface after clash with Patrick Mahomes' father

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The incident reignited discussion about John Rocker's controversial history. The former Atlanta Braves reliever first sparked outrage with inflammatory comments about New York City in a December 1999 Sports Illustrated interview.

During his MLB career (1998-2003), Rocker pitched primarily for the Braves before brief stints with Cleveland, Texas and Tampa Bay. Patrick Mahomes' father's career overlapped from 1992-2003, setting the stage for their contentious relationship.

The animosity escalated when Rocker mocked Mahomes Sr.'s appearance on Super Bowl Sunday, comparing his hair to "overgrown pubic hair." He later tweeted "FU** PATRICK MAHOMES" and claimed he "would have rocked him," suggesting the confrontation remained unresolved.

Rocker previously attempted to rehabilitate his public image as a contestant on CBS' "Survivor" in 2014. However, fellow contestants recognized and eliminated him during the season's third episode.

