Emeka Egbuka credits Mike Evans drawing extra attention as Bucs' rookie takes spotlight

Emeka Egbuka says Mike Evans’ influence has been central to his fast start, with the Tampa Bay rookie wideout benefiting from the veteran’s guidance. During Thursday's appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Egbuka described Evans as a mentor who has helped shorten his learning curve.

"He has so much experience, obviously, as he has tons of talent, but he's so grounded, he's so humble, and he's and he's constantly giving me nuggets and bits and pieces about the game to kind of push me to the next level," Egbuka said.

"He just fills me with confidence day in and day out. I think that's the biggest thing he's given me, his confidence in my ability to be able to play this game at a high level. So when you have someone in your corner like that, kind of makes the world easier. And it doesn't hurt that he's getting double-teamed. Gives me my one on ones on the backside and everything."

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow No Mike Evans due to injury... Is Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka ready for the extra attention? @heykayadams | @EgbukaEmeka

Emeka Egbuka has become a featured piece of Baker Mayfield’s passing attack, taking advantage of the single coverage that comes when defenses shade toward Evans.

Todd Bowles lauds Emeka Egbuka for maturity beyond rookie status as Mike Evans is sidelined

NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Coach Todd Bowles praised Emeka Egbuka’s preparation, saying his approach in practice has allowed the team to lean on him more than most first-year receivers.

The rookie repaid that trust in the Week 3 win over the Jets, finishing with six catches for 85 yards, highlighted by a leaping one-handed grab over cornerback Sauce Gardner.

"Right now, we do not even consider him a rookie," Bowles said. "He has been doing it so much at practice and the details of his work that we kind of expect it from him in the building and I think outside everybody is kind of seeing it for the first time but it is a little early for Rookie of the Year-type things. If he can do that for 16, 17 weeks we will be happy."

Egbuka enters Week 4 with 14 receptions, 181 yards and three touchdowns, putting him near the top of early-season rookie leaderboards. He has also become a betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The spotlight will only grow with Evans sidelined by a hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for several weeks. That means Egbuka will draw more defensive attention, but teammates have expressed confidence he can handle it.

Linebacker YaYa Diaby noted the rookie’s chemistry with Mayfield and ability to make difficult catches, calling his early contributions a spark for the Buccaneers’ 3-0 start.

