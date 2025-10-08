Emeka Egbuka makes his feelings known on Baker Mayfield goes viral for trash-talking Seahawks fans

Emeka Egbuka has had an astonishing start to life in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver is currently believed to be leading the race to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as he continues to impress with eye-catching performances on the route.His ability to immediately form a great chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield has been crucial to Egbuka's seamless adaptation to the Buccaneers' offense. He currently leads that team in catches and receiving yards, something that’s expected to continue for the rest of the season, barring injuries.In his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, Emeka Egbuka was questioned about his feelings playing alongside the quarterback and how he impacts the team. This is in the light of Mayfield being seen in a viral video trash-talking Seattle Seahawks fans ahead of Sunday’s game.“He was balling,” Egbuka said. “I'm from Seattle. So, it's been a lifelong dream of mine to play in that stadium and to have a guy like that go out there with some fire and talk to the historic fans. I was always there at the opposing tunnel. It just got the whole team going. Obviously, his performance speaks for itself, and he's just a baller.Emeka Egbuka describes his relationship with Baker MayfieldThe growing relationship between Emeka Egbuka and Baker Mayfield came to light after a one-hand catch by the wide receiver a few weeks back. Sidelined interaction showed a playful troll between the two on the reception. He described his relationship with the quarterback on Wednesday.“Our relationship is great,” Egbuka said. “If you guys get a chance to talk to him, you can ask him. But like, ever since that, sometimes I'll just one-hand something in practice just to look at him and laugh, but no, we have a great relationship. We're joking around, we're having fun.“And that's really what it's about at the end of the day. We're having fun playing football. And in the high-stress situation, in the lives that we live, sometimes you can lose that a little bit. Obviously, winning is the most fun thing. But just to be able to ball with your boys like you used to is, you know, something that we really enjoy.”Emeka Egbuka had a successful college career at Ohio State, playing a crucial role in the national championship success in 2024. With his partnership with Baker Mayfield, the wide receiver is now aiming for something similar on the professional stage, as the Buccaneers remain in Super Bowl conversation.