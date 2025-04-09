Emeka Egbuka slips to second round in Mel Kiper's new mock draft

Ohio State Buckeyes' wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is considered one of the best players in his position in the 2025 NFL draft. Fresh off a national championship, Egbuka is expected to make an impact at the next level. However, his draft stock may be slipping, according to Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft.
The ESPN draft analyst has Egbuka falling to the second round, where he is projected to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 36 overall.
"Three or fewer wide receivers have gone in Round 1 just three times in the past 10 drafts," Kiper wrote. "But the Jaguars would stand to seriously benefit if things go this way. Egbuka -- my No. 18 prospect -- is a smooth route runner and caught 10 touchdowns last season."
"Brian Thomas Jr. was terrific as a rookie, and taking Egbuka here would help make up for the loss of Christian Kirk and give Jacksonville a pair of young talented pass catchers to build the offense around."
Matthew Golden is the first wide receiver off the board in Kiper’s 2025 mock draft, going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16. Four picks later, the Denver Broncos select Tetairoa McMillan to bolster their receiving corps.
Emeka Egbuka had a productive senior season at Ohio State, posting 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added six catches for 64 yards against Notre Dame in the national championship game.
Which teams are the best landing spots for Emeka Egbuka?
Emeka Egbuka could be a strong addition for several NFL teams in the 2025 season. Despite Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, many analysts still project Egbuka to be selected in the first round.
Among the teams that could benefit from his services, the Dallas Cowboys, who hold the No. 12 pick, come to mind. Micah Parsons' brother even pushed for the Cowboys to draft Egbuka a few weeks ago.
The Seattle Seahawks (No. 18) could also be a fit, potentially adding Egbuka to an already dynamic receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Buffalo Bills (No. 30) are another strong candidate, especially after losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade to the Houston Texans. Egbuka could help revitalize the team's passing attack.
Finally, the Denver Broncos (No. 20) are in need of more offensive firepower, and Egbuka could serve as a valuable addition to their receiving corps.
