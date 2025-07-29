Emmanuel Acho drops 5-word message for Deion Sanders after Coach Prime's battle with bladder cancer

After months of silence, Deion Sanders talked about his health issues. On Monday, in a press conference with medical experts from CU Anschutz and UC Health, Coach Prime revealed that he was battling bladder cancer that resulted in him needing surgery.The surgery led to the removal of one of his bladders. However, Sanders declared that he's now finally 'cancer-free' and looking forward to year three with the Colorado Buffaloes. He shared a clip of himself going on a fishing trip after the surgery on social media.&quot;Post Bladder Removal surgery #Coach Prime,&quot; Sanders wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer NFL star turned-analyst Emmanuel Acho shared a motivating message for Sanders, expressing his gratitude for keeping the Colorado coach healthy despite his battle with cancer.&quot;Praise God, love u coach!,&quot; Acho wrote.Emmanuel Acho's comment on Sanders' videoDr. Janet Kukreja, who's a part of the CU Cancer Center at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, shared details about the surgery that Deion Sanders underwent:&quot;At the university of Colorado UCHealth, we usually do the procedure robotically, so it's a laparoscopic surgery where we attach a robot to the patient and then we do all the maneuvering of the robot. And once the bladder comes out, we also take some lymph nodes to make sure that it hasn't spread, and it didn't, and then we make a new bladder for people.&quot;Deion Sanders talks about how his son Shedeur doesn't want him to come visit practiceBoth of Deion Sanders Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are gearing up for their NFL debuts. Sheduer, a quarterback, joined the Cleveland Browns and is in the middle of a four-year competition to become the QB1.However, Shedeur isn't comfortable with his dad visiting him at practice as Coach Prime told Michael Irvin.&quot;He didn't want me to come,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;He was like, 'Dad, I may get 3, 4 reps in practice. I don't want you seeing that. I'm not where I want to be. Let me get where I need to be.' ... He ain't mad. He's like, I got work to do but I'm going to put in this work. ... When preseason come, watch me work.&quot;With Kenny Pickett's unexpected hamstring injury, only time will tell if that increases Shedeur's chance to become the Browns' starting quarterback in 2025.