  Emmanuel Acho drops 5-word message for Deion Sanders after Coach Prime's battle with bladder cancer

Emmanuel Acho drops 5-word message for Deion Sanders after Coach Prime's battle with bladder cancer

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:40 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty

After months of silence, Deion Sanders talked about his health issues. On Monday, in a press conference with medical experts from CU Anschutz and UC Health, Coach Prime revealed that he was battling bladder cancer that resulted in him needing surgery.

The surgery led to the removal of one of his bladders. However, Sanders declared that he's now finally 'cancer-free' and looking forward to year three with the Colorado Buffaloes. He shared a clip of himself going on a fishing trip after the surgery on social media.

"Post Bladder Removal surgery #Coach Prime," Sanders wrote.
Former NFL star turned-analyst Emmanuel Acho shared a motivating message for Sanders, expressing his gratitude for keeping the Colorado coach healthy despite his battle with cancer.

"Praise God, love u coach!," Acho wrote.
Emmanuel Acho's comment on Sanders' video
Emmanuel Acho's comment on Sanders' video

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who's a part of the CU Cancer Center at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, shared details about the surgery that Deion Sanders underwent:

"At the university of Colorado UCHealth, we usually do the procedure robotically, so it's a laparoscopic surgery where we attach a robot to the patient and then we do all the maneuvering of the robot. And once the bladder comes out, we also take some lymph nodes to make sure that it hasn't spread, and it didn't, and then we make a new bladder for people."
Deion Sanders talks about how his son Shedeur doesn't want him to come visit practice

Both of Deion Sanders Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are gearing up for their NFL debuts. Sheduer, a quarterback, joined the Cleveland Browns and is in the middle of a four-year competition to become the QB1.

However, Shedeur isn't comfortable with his dad visiting him at practice as Coach Prime told Michael Irvin.

"He didn't want me to come," Sanders said. "He was like, 'Dad, I may get 3, 4 reps in practice. I don't want you seeing that. I'm not where I want to be. Let me get where I need to be.' ... He ain't mad. He's like, I got work to do but I'm going to put in this work. ... When preseason come, watch me work."
With Kenny Pickett's unexpected hamstring injury, only time will tell if that increases Shedeur's chance to become the Browns' starting quarterback in 2025.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

