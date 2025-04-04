Emmanuel Acho drops clear verdict on Dak Prescott vs Joe Milton III debate

Former NFL linebacker turned analyst Emmanuel Acho has firmly dismissed any notion of a quarterback controversy between Dak Prescott and newly acquired Joe Milton III in Dallas.

Ad

On Friday's episode of "The Facility" show, Acho spoke from personal experience as someone who was employed by the Cowboys organization.

"Dak does not need to look over his shoulder," Acho said. "There is just not a chance that Joe Milton is taking Dak Prescott's job this year. Now, if Dak Prescott gets hurt, obviously Joe Milton would start, but I do not see a world in which Joe Milton could play good enough to, in any way, shape or form, threaten Dak Prescott's job."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The debate stems from Dallas acquiring Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. According to The Athletic, the Cowboys sent a fifth-round pick (No. 171) to New England in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round selection (No. 217). This move came after Cooper Rush, Prescott's longtime backup, signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

LeSean McCoy's contrasting opinion about Dak Prescott's situation

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

While Emmanuel Acho sees no threat to Dak Prescott's job security, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy offered a different perspective.

Ad

McCoy suggested the trade could potentially signal trouble for Prescott if his playoff struggles continue.

"I'll just be honest man, listen, tf Dak Prescott has (a season) like he's always had, going into next year, Dak, find a realtor," McCoy said on Friday, via 'The Facility.' "Because Joe Milton's got talent, he can play>'

Acho recalled his firsthand knowledge of when Prescott initially took Tony Romo's starting job in Dallas.

Ad

"I was employed by the Dallas Cowboys during that time," Acho said. "I drove to the Star every single day for work that year. I know that situation very well. Dak Prescott played at an MVP level to take Tony Romo's job."

He supported his argument with statistics.

"Don't take my word for it again," Acho said. "Fact check this show. Do not just take what we take at say it face value. He got an MVP vote that year. He had four interceptions, if I am not mistaken, to 29 total touchdowns. I believe 23 were passing. Six were rushing."

Ad

Milton, who was a sixth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, has suited up for one NFL game. During Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, he threw 22-for-29 for 241 yards and a score and chipped in for another on the ground in a Patriots win.

Despite Milton's potential, Prescott's position appears secure given his recent four-year $240 million contract signed last offseason. The deal carries massive salary cap implications — $50.5 million in 2025, $74 million in 2026, $68 million in 2027 and $78 million in 2028. This makes any QB change financially challenging.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.