Emmanuel Acho goes scorched earth on Cowboys, calling their loss to Bears “an abomination to football”

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:56 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive performance on Sunday resonated negatively with a former linebacker.

Emmanuel Acho sounded off after the team’s 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“I have never seen such an abomination to the game of football in my life as I have the Cowboys secondary right now,” Acho said at 0:00 on Sunday.
Matt Eberflus’ defense gave up their share of big plays to the Bears yesterday, allowing 385 yards of total offense, 298 of which was in the passing game. All game long, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams seemed to have wide-open receivers, and Acho wasn’t the only one to notice.

“Another wide-open receiver. Matt Eberflus is just looking for answers over there. Not rushing well, not covering well, not knowing their way on defense,” said Fox analyst Tom Brady. It was an all-around tough outing for the Cowboys, who fell to 1-2, handing the Bears their first victory of 2025.
It’s not just Sunday’s performance that displeased Acho, who says across the board the Cowboys defense, especially the secondary, has been poor this season.

“The entirety of the Cowboys defense has bad eyes, they misalign sometimes, they do not communicate, they don’t have quality awareness. I can’t even look to the offense until I look at that Cowboys defense, Acho added at 0:33.
After three games, the Cowboys are near the bottom of the defensive statistics, allowing the third-most yards per game (397.7). They have given up an average of 288 yards passing after three games, with only the Baltimore Ravens allowing more (298.5).

Matt Ebrflus on the hotseat

The Bears’ offense read their former head coach like a book on Sunday, and Cowboys fans and reporters are growing increasingly frustrated with Matt Eberflus.

Overall, the group look lost at the moment with Trevon Diggs nowhere near his Pro Bowl form from years ago, while former Pro Bowler DaRon Bland is injured. Add to that Micah Parsons being traded just before the season, and needless to say, there are a lot of problems around this group.

Many people aren’t looking at those absences as an excuse, though, but putting most of the blame on Eberflus, the team’s defensive coordinator. Through three games, Eberflus’ defense has allowed 1,193 yards total and 92 points. That has them on pace to allow 6,760 yards offensively and 521 points.

They’ll aim to clean up that deficiency next weekend when they battle Parsons and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
