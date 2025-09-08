Emmanuel Acho makes bold case for Josh Allen's "best QB" status after comeback win against Ravens despite Bills' limited roster 

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a miraculous comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener on Sunday. The quarterback's team trailed 40-25 to Lamar Jackson & Co. with only four minutes to spare.

Allen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman before rushing himself in for another. Matt Prater scored a field goal from 32 yards to secure Buffalo's win (41-40) with no time left on the clock.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho was full of praise for the Bills' QB on Sunday's episode of the "Speakeasy" show.

"What Josh Allen did tonight, we don't give enough credit to," Acho said. "When you think about this Bill's roster, this Bill's roster is not a team of all-pros on offense. It is not a team of Pro Bowl players on offense. It's Josh Allen. It's James Cook. It's Shakir. It's Keon Coleman trying to figure things out. It's a couple of tight ends that are still ascending and one you could suggest is descending.

"Josh Allen is putting the team on his back, bro. He finished the game 4-for-4, 71 yards. Marched his team down the field. It was 40 to 25. It was really blouses. And then Josh Allen said, "I'mma put the team on my back. I'mma march down the field." It's about time we at least start to put Josh Allen in the conversations of best quarterback in football."

Acho added that Allen might not have won the Super Bowl yet, but was the MVP last year, and it's commendable what he is doing with the roster he has.

Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. On top of that, he recorded 14 carries for 30 rushing yards and two TDs. Coleman was the pick in the receivers corps, charting eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Josh Allen's reaction to the comeback against the Ravens

While experts and fans heaped praise on Josh Allen for the show he put up at Highmark Stadium, the three-time Pro Bowler doesn't want all the credit for himself. He appreciated his teammates while addressing the media after the game.

"It took everybody there. I'm just proud of our team for staying in it," Allen said. "No one on the sideline blinked. I mean, down 15 points, whatever we were with five, six minutes left.

"Staying with it, fans leaving the stadium, you got to play this game for 60 minutes. And that's a really good outfit that we just played, and God willing, we take care of business how we're supposed to and how we think we will."

The Bills visit the New York Jets on Sunday for their Week 2 game, and Allen would fancy racking up similar numbers at MetLife Stadium.

