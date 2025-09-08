  • home icon
Ex-Laker takes thinly veiled shot at Josh Allen over controversial call as Bills snatch last-gasp win over Ravens

By Sameer Khan
Published Sep 08, 2025 10:55 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Ex-Laker takes thinly veiled shot at Josh Allen over controversial call (Credits: Getty)

Former LA Lakers guard Nick Young took a thinly veiled shot at the Buffalo Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen led the Bills to an improbable comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Trailing 40-25 in the fourth quarter, Allen and Co. faced fourth down with just under four minutes left in the game. A series of stellar plays and a turnover by the Ravens helped the Bills close the gap to 40-38. On their last possession, Josh Allen orchestrated a 66-yard drive before Matt Prater kicked a 32-yard game-winning field goal.

Reacting to the game-winning play on X, Nick Young took a shot at Josh Allen, suggesting that the final second of the game was the "longest 1 second" he has ever seen.

"That was the longest 1 second ever they love Josh," Young wrote on X.

Fans provided context below Nick Young's comment, suggesting the former Lakers guard could be referring to a slow-motion replay of the winning field goal.

Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bills to a win in their season opener.

Draymond Green advises Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills pull off a fourth-quarter comeback

Nick Young wasn't the only basketball player taking an interest in the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens. Four-time champion Draymond Green also chimed in, giving his thoughts on the game on Threads.

While Young suspected foul play, Green shared a message stressing that Allen should be pushing the ball higher up the field. He also shouted out Keon Coleman, who started his career at Michigan State, the same college as the Warriors forward. Coleman kicked off the Bills' comeback with his impressive catch to make it 40-31.

"Josh Allen has to put the ball up higher. Give the advantage to your big receiver," Green wrote. "Keon figuring it out! Let's go Spartan Dawg!"
Draymond Green&#039;s comments on Threads
Draymond Green's comments on Threads

Allen's fourth-quarter heroics on Sunday inspired both admiration and debate as the Bills grabbed their first win of the season. The team will return to the ground on Saturday to face the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green prepares to kick off the NBA's preseason as the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Lakers on October 5.

