"Entire Commanders fanbase just had heart attack": Jayden Daniels' mom Regina reacts to QB showing off blocking skills while almost being tackled

Jayden Daniels made a great comeback on the field during their 27-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, one particular defensive play by the quarterback stood out during this Week 5 showdown.In the third quarter of the game, Jayden Daniels linked up with running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. As he maneuvered past the Chargers' defense, the quarterback made himself useful by trying to block players in Merritt's path.This effort by him went viral on social media. Daniels' mom, Regina, took to social media to share her reaction to her quarterback son's defensive play for his running back.&quot;That boy 5 is fast lol. The entire commanders fan base just had a heart attack. #itsgonnabeok #HTTC #HTTR #RaiseHail,&quot; Jackson tweeted on X.Jayden Daniels had injured himself during Week 2's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Marcus Mariota took over the starting quarterback duties in the past two games against the Raiders and the Falcons.In his comeback on the field against the Chargers, the quarterback completed 15 of the 26 passes he attempted for 231 yards. Daniels also recorded one passing touchdown, helping his team to a 3-2 record. In three games, he has recorded 664 yards and four touchdowns passing for the Commanders.Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shares his thoughts on Jayden Daniels' performanceIn the post-game press conference, Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on his quarterback's comeback performance against the Chargers.The Commanders coach stated that Jayden Daniels showed a lot of 'poise' and also heaped praise on his decision-making skills.&quot;He just has an X factor about him,&quot; Quinn said as per ESPN. &quot;On the third and fourth downs that he can create and make plays. The last play, he threw a fantastic pass to Debo, so he has those spaces in him.&quot;&quot;He showed a lot of poise. He made good decisions. Sometimes he threw the ball away and he got down. That's something we talked about and worked on. Plays that don't show up on the stat sheet but to me and to him knowing that it's a big deal for us to play at our best.&quot;Last season, during his rookie debut as the Commanders' QB1, Jayden Daniels led them to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Eagles. He recorded a total of 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing.The Commanders are next scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears on Oct.13. The game will be broadcast on ABC and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.