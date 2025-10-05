"RGIII flashbacks just got triggered": Commanders fans haunted over Jayden Daniels wearing knee brace for Commanders-Chargers game

Jayden Daniels will be wearing knee braces for Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In a clip shared on social media, the Washington Commanders quarterback is seen participating in some pre-game passing drills with the brace on his right knee after being medically cleared for the gameCh.Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the Washington quarterback's safety measures to prevent unnecessary injuries on the field. They also pointed out how Jayden Daniels' situation is similar to what happened with former NFL star RGIII, whose NFL career was cut short due to injuries.BalancingAct @ScalesNScrewsLINK@NickiJhabvala 🤦🏽‍♂️ can’t stop seeing RG3 there. Yes, two different players and two different injuries.Mr. Brown @dalebrownVLINK@NickiJhabvala RGIII flashbacks just got triggered 😭Lefty Rosenthal @meechie52LINK@NickiJhabvala RG3 2.0 with that knee brace smhMG Khoa @MachineGunKhoaLINK@NickiJhabvala This looks familiar…as an 🦅 fan that actually likes Daniels, please don’t rush him back like y’all did RG3luz @hiitsluzeroLINK@NickiJhabvala This makes me anxious as fuckHybrid 🏃🏾 @_markfennerLINK@NickiJhabvala I’ve seen this movie before. God no, let that man heal before we have this againSo far, Daniels has played in two games for the Washington Commanders. He had sprained his knee during their Week 2 loss to the Packers. This resulted in the team benching him and bringing in Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback.Mariota played in the past two games against the Raiders and the Falcons. He helped the team to a 41-24 victory over the Raiders on Sept. 21 before suffering a 34-27 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.The quarterback completed 31 of the 48 passes he attempted in two games for 363 yards and three touchdowns passing. Jayden Daniels, on the other hand, has completed 43 of the 72 passes he attempted for 433 yards and three touchdowns passing.Chargers DC Jesse Minter shares his honest thoughts on Jayden DanielsBefore facing the Commanders, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter shared his honest opinions about Daniels as a quarterback.He heaped praise on the Washington star and stated that he is in a league above other rookies in the NFL.&quot;Electric,&quot; Minter said as per the team's website. &quot;This is a guy, similar to a few of the quarterbacks that have come out the last couple of years, where they've played five, six years of college football. I would say different than traditional rookies of years past, the guys that played tons of college football.&quot;&quot;They come in and more ready to play then maybe a guy that goes three and out and is a one or two-year starter. He's seen a lot, he's played two different schools, was super productive at both places.&quot;The Commanders vs Chargers showdown will take place at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET. Can Jayden Daniels help his team qualify for this year's postseason and compete for a Super Bowl appearance?