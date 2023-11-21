Erin Andrews’ $55,000,000 lawsuit in stalking case: Full timeline of events

Erin Andrews has been one of the faces of Fox's NFL coverage since 2012, providing updates and quotes from the sidelines. However, behind her smile lies a troubled soul.

In a recent interview with NBC Today host Hoda Kotb for the Making Space podcast, the veteran sportscaster cried when her 2008 stalking incident (for which she was awarded $55 million in 2016) was brought up:

"I knew the second I got the phone call from my friend at Sports Illustrated that he said, there’s this video," as per Today's website. "And I said, 'No, there’s not. I don’t do that. I’m single. I don’t have that going on in my life.' He's like, 'Erin, it's you.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel so bad. My parents were just incredible. I was in my 30s when that happened and I resorted to acting like a 15-year-old in terms of not wanting to deal with it. But my parents were really on the forefront."

The full episode is set for release on Wednesday.

A timeline of Erin Andrews' stalking incident and lawsuit

The tribulation began in 2008, when Erin Andrews was still working for ESPN as a sideline reporter covering various sports.

A man by the name of Michael David Bennett, then 46, illicitly filmed her via peepholes at two hotels in Nashville, Tennessee and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. One of the videos purportedly showed her totally naked and soon started circulating online the following year.

The FBI eventually arrested him for interstate stalking in relation to the incident, and he was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of probation, $5,000 in fines and $7,366 in restitution. He was released in 2012, but the controversy did not end there.

In 2010, two years after the illicit filming, Andrews sued Barrett, Marriott International. Radisson Hotels and five other entities for negligence and invasion of privacy. She alleged that employees at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University had disclosed her dates of stay to Barrett and booked him in a room next to hers.

The trial commenced in February 2016, with Erin Andrews demanding $75 million in damages. After two weeks, she was awarded $55 million, with Barrett and the Nashhville Marriott each sharing roughly half of the culpability.