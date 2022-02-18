"Staying in Green Bay is the place to be" - ESPN analyst argues why Aaron Rodgers shouldn't take the Tom Brady route

ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Sam Acho thinks it's best if Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay. Rodgers' future in the NFL is still very much up in the air, so speculation is rife, regarding what the 38-year-old quarterback will do.

Having vented his frustration with the Packers organization and being 50/50 on whether he will play or retire, there is still no indication of exactly what the Packers quarterback plans to do.

This is where Acho comes in. While appearing as a guest on ESPN's Get Up, he gave his thoughts on the quarterback's situation. He stated that, sometimes, the grass is not always greener on the other side and that Rodgers' best bet is to stay in Green Bay.

"I think that I just think that, sometimes, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Yes, we saw it with Matthew Stafford," Acho said. "He went to LA and won a Super Bowl. We also saw this with Tom Brady. Those are two great examples. But it doesn't always work that way.

"I think Denver is a different situation. You're going to be with a different defense, with a different team, a new coordinator on the defensive side of the ball going to be going up as we talked about against some of the best quarterbacks in the AFC, which I don't think Aaron Rodgers is scared about. We also have to understand his defenses have to play, too.

"His defense has to stop Patrick Mahomes as well. His defense has to stop the LA Chargers. That's what we're not talking about. And so, I think that I think that staying in Green Bay is the place to be," he finished.

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?

What will the Packers quarterback do with his future?

It is quite feasible that Rodgers could either play next season or retire from the league. He flaunted the idea of retirement last offseason; therefore, it is a possibility.

For most, however, the 38-year-old quarterback will play next season, but it is just a matter of where.

Denver has been the resounding destination for many analysts as the star quarterback could follow Nathanial Hackett, who is now the Bronco's head coach. Green Bay is still rumored to be the favorite to keep the four-time NFL MVP and is likely his best chance to win a Super Bowl.

Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson



"Everybody in that organization, everybody in that city certainly would love to see him retire a Packer."



(via Matt LaFleur says there are "no updates" on Aaron Rodgers' future."Everybody in that organization, everybody in that city certainly would love to see him retire a Packer."(via @nflnetwork Matt LaFleur says there are "no updates" on Aaron Rodgers' future. "Everybody in that organization, everybody in that city certainly would love to see him retire a Packer."(via @nflnetwork) https://t.co/uPMWCj9Bql

The 38-year-old did state that he will not drag his decision out and will be looking to make a final decision by the time free agency opens on March 16. That is a little under a month away, so NFL and Packers fans will not have long to wait to see where the future Hall of Famer will be suiting up next season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe